Revocation of Mandate won the Popular Consultation: up to 10.2 million more Mexicans participated

CAMPECHE, CAMPECHE, 28JUNIO2021.- Mediante una campaña informativa morenistas invitaron a la ciudadanía a participar y votar en la consulta popular “#JuicioSiImpunidadNo" para que los Ex Presidente de México sean enjuiciados por diversos delitos, desde el mandato de Carlos Salinas de Gortari. La consulta inicia el próximo 1 de agosto donde se espera que salgan a votar 37 millones de mexicanos. FOTO: MICHAEL BALAM/CUARTOSCURO.COM

This Sunday, April 10, the Consultative Exercise of the Mandate Revocation was held, which aims to know whether or not the people of Mexico want President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to continue in the office he was elected and, although citizen participation is not enough to be binding, it is noted that it was overwhelmingly larger than last year's Popular Consultation.

And it is that the National Electoral Institute (INE) gave the official estimates of this consultative exercise, which advance a possible response from the mass of voters in the republic and indicate that, compared to the 2021 Popular Consultation, Mexicans spoke up to three times more to express their opinion on whether the president stays or is going away.

According to official figures, of the 92 million 823 thousand 216 citizens who make up the INE electoral roll, between 17.0% and 18.2% went to the polls. This means that between 15.7 million and 18.8 million people voted, of whom, the vast majority ratified the permanence of AMLO as head of the federal executive.

The INE argues that the percentage that voted for López Obrador to leave the presidency range from 6.4% to 7.8%, likewise, abstention ranged from 1.6% to 2.1%, while expressions of ratification are between 90.3% and 91.9%, which is why the figures were in favor of the president.

Compared to the Popular Consultation which proposed to initiate an investigation against the former presidents of Mexico so that, in any case, judicial proceedings could be initiated against them, that exercise had a net participation of 6,663,208 citizens, or up to 10.2 million fewer people.

Information in development