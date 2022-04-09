Why are pheasant and guinea fowl not part of the basic basket?

Shortly before midnight on 7 April, the President of Congress, María del Carmen Alva, enthusiastically announced that the Legislative branch had approved the law exonerating the payment of IGV “for products from the basic family basket”. However, from the Executive, Premier Aníbal Torres, criticized the addition of foods that are not part of the diet from families with low resources. Therefore, it is worth asking what makes products such as pheasant or guinea fowl have received this benefit if they are not available to all Peruvians.

Although today the pheasant is classified as poultry, its presence has not only stood out at aristocratic tables, but even at royal events. The predilection for this bird, like peacocks or swans at the time, was not only due to the taste of its flesh, but to its beauty that stands out thanks to its colorful plumage and long tail. A note from El Comercio published in 2010 already reported the closure of several pheasant hatcheries in our country as it was an unprofitable business.

In conversation with Infobae, the pheasant farm “Evans” located in the province of Ilo, Moquegua commented that both the dark pheasant and collarejo cost S/400 per unit without counting the cost of shipping to the capital. In addition, he stressed that it is the sending of birds still alive. The collarejo is one of the most common types of pheasant for domestic rearing given the ease of its upbringing. However, in the case of the dark pheasant or also known as revered, it is bred mainly for use in the kitchen.

The high price of pheasant lies in the complexity of its upbringing. The first 40 days of life are important and it is crucial to ensure that they are exposed to ambient temperature and receive proper nutrition. A publication from Agritotal, a site specializing in agribusiness, points out that chopped boiled eggs, wheat grains, sorghum and corn, seasonal fruits, alfalfa and other vegetables such as chard and lettuce are added to the balanced diet. In addition, special care should be taken with the spaces where these birds develop.

GUINEA FOWL

Also known as guinea fowl, guinea fowl are average animals whose weight ranges from 3.3 to 4 kilograms. These are exotic birds that have not only attracted attention for their taste but also for their ability to consume insects without ruining the vegetation. The poultry company Criales told this media that at the moment this type of bird is not for sale until the start of its season that begins in September. This point of sale offers them in pairs of one month old born by S/ 50.00.

¿Por qué el faisán y la gallina de guinea no son parte de la canasta básica?

The breeding of these birds does not need as much care as the pheasant, but since it is a bird capable of flying, spaces must be built where it can travel without having the option of escaping. Their diet is not demanding. Its meat is considered to be one of the healthiest and most dietary since the presence of fat in them is 1%. The sale of their eggs is also an important business for those who raise them because of their constant production and long shelf life.

Unlike chicken, a common food on family tables, both pheasant and guinea fowl are not easily accessible. It is therefore striking that they have been included in the law that exonerates products that are part of the basic family basket from the General Sales Tax (IGV).

