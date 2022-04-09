Acapulco welcomes visitors at Easter with special operations

ACAPULCO, GUERRERO, 17ABRIL2019.- Un soldado realiza un recorrido en la playa Tamarindos como parte del operativo de seguridad a turistas por las vacaciones de Semana Santa. FOTO: CARLOS ALBERTO CARBAJAL /CUARTOSCURO.COM

On the occasion of receiving visitors in the best way at Easter, Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda gave the flag of Operational Security Start this Friday of the holiday season for the tourist destinations of Guerrero. Municipal President Abelina López Rodríguez ensured a full house for the port during the holiday period. On the main roads of the state, elements of the Army and Navy were deployed, as well as anti-blockade police.

Salgado Pineda commented from the esplanade of the Acapulco International Center: “Today that we are starting this operation together with the security institutions of the three levels of government, all of us are in absolute coordination, there will be almost two thousand elements of all these institutions that will be deployed in the territory to support all our visitors and of course the guerrerenses, in this holiday season I assure you that it will be historic after all this time of pandemic”.

A pesar de estar en semáforo verde, las autoridades piden seguir teniendo cuidado para evitar contagios. (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Carlos Alberto Carbajal | Carlos Alberto Carbajal

He also stated that the arrival of more than 400 thousand visitors is expected and the average hotel occupancy of more than 50 percent, reaching 80 percent on days of greatest traffic.

La Semar, Sedena, National Guard, Attorney General of the State, Secretariat of Public Security in Acapulco, State and Municipal Civil Protection, CAPTA, Red Cross, Beach Promoter, Ámbar Cross, Municipal Health, Angeles Verdes, Captaincy of Puerto, Profeco, Capufe are some of the institutions that will be in charge of the security of the state of Guerrero.

The Undersecretary of Public Security of Guerrero, Irving de Jesús González Sánchez, reported that the operation will consist of 600 agents in 96 patrols, 28 motorcycle patrols, three ATVs and an armored vehicle which will be used mainly in Acapulco.

Esta es la primera vez después de dos años de cuarentena en la que se espera una buena temporada vacacional en el estado. (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Diego Simón Sánchez | Diego Simón Sánchez

The commander of the Eighth Naval Region, Julio César Pescina Ávila, added that the Secretariat of the Navy will provide 258 seamen, one surface and five minor surface vehicle, one helicopter and six land vehicles.

For his part, López Rodríguez expressed: “To those who visit us, thank you for your affection and trust, it strengthens us to move forward, their tranquility and rest is a great commitment for us, we are working hard to guarantee them safety and the best conditions, I thank the people of Acapulco with all my heart for their trust and that we continue to walk.”

“We are firmly committed to ensuring the safety of all our visitors, reducing the incidence of public order and creating the best environment for all those who, as always, prefer to visit Guerrero,” said Governor Salgado Pineda.

El funcionario municipal afirmó que se iban a seguir realizando operativos como el efectuado en la Zona Dorada. Foto: Cuartoscuro Diego Simón Sánchez | Diego Simón Sánchez

On the Autopista del Sol, a security and anti-blockade operation was deployed; at 14:00 hours a group of students from the State Public Normal Schools were encapsulated by approximately 100 State Riot Police in the Parador del Marqués in Chilpancingo to prevent them from blocking the highway.

During the protest, car traffic was reduced to one lane and caused a line of those trying to enter the port on the first day of vacation.

About an hour later, at the booth at the entrance to Acapulco La Venta, a group of people tried to block access; they were relatives of patients who demanded the supply of medicines in municipal hospitals. However, the protest did not take place as they were withdrawn by anti-blockade police.

