The Chavista regime rejected Russia's suspension of the UN Human Rights Council

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia assured on Friday that Algeria has positioned itself with countries that reject Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council, as told him by the African country's ambassador to Caracas, Abdelkader Hadjazi, during a meeting in the Venezuelan capital.

The minister warned, through his Twitter account, of the “damage to multilateralism and the violation of the principles of universality of international organizations that are infringed by this wrong decision”.

The decision of the UN members, taken this Thursday, is based on alleged “gross and systematic violations of human rights” committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The General Assembly of the instance approved the initiative promoted by Washington with 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions, well exceeding the required two-thirds majority, given that only the “yeses” and “nos” are taken into account.

In this regard, Plasencia argued that “the community of Nations cannot be subject to the unilateralist claim that insists on imposing sanctions on sovereign States, in order to isolate them, thus risking the stability of international relations”.

Hours after the UN suspended Russia, the Venezuelan government rejected the organization's decision and assured that it contravenes the dialogue options it supports.

Since its invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, Russia has been very isolated and on the eve of yesterday's vote it had pressured many countries with a letter warning them that voting for or even abstaining would be seen as a hostile gesture with consequences.

The meeting between the foreign minister and the Algerian ambassador confirms the diplomatic relations between the two countries since 1971, whose bilateral cooperation in the productive agriculture sector was strengthened last February during a meeting between officials from the Caribbean and African countries.

Both nations also hold agreements on energy, education, culture, trade and industry.

(With information from EFE)

