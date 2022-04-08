Prepare a rich pasta in Bolognese sauce with the following Peruvian recipe

A new recipe to prepare at home, with the variety of pasta that exists in Peru there is no better way to continue trying dishes that feed the gastronomy. This time it's about Bolognese sauce, with a Peruvian recipe that you must put to the test in order to continue practicing your culinary skills.

In that sense, Acomer.pe brings a practical recipe, easy to understand if in case you need support from a family member or friend. The idea is that you know how to prepare a pasta in Bolognese sauce without burning something or failing to try. You should be motivated to break that barrier of not cooking because the day will come when you will live alone and you won't be able to keep eating fast food or from outside.

Remember that the important thing is to break barriers and keep practicing. Therefore, pay attention to the ingredients, do not miss any of them. About the preparation, follow it in order and do not forget any details. Test yourself that it's time to cook.

INGREDIENTS

- Olive oil (3 tablespoons)

- Ground beef (150 grams)

- Ground pork (! 50 grams)

- White onion (1/2 unit)

- finely chopped celery (2 tablespoons)

- Minced garlic (1 teaspoon)

- Diced carrot (1/2 unit)

- 1 jar of canned Italian tomato

- Dry dyed wine

- 1 dry bay leaf

- 1 sprig of rosemary

- 2 cups of water or beef broth

- Salt and pepper (to taste)

- Toothpaste (220 grams)

PREPARATION

- In a saucepan, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add 150 grams of ground beef and 150 grams of ground pork. The latter will provide the necessary fat to make the sauce tasty and juicy. Brown over medium heat for 5 minutes.

- Add 1/2 unit of white onion and fry over low heat for 5 minutes. 2 tablespoons of finely chopped celery in the pot. Then add a teaspoon of chopped garlic and fry over low heat for 5 minutes. Put 1/2 unit of diced carrot.

- Insert 1 jar of canned Italian tomato. If you do not succeed, you can replace it with 6 well-ripe tomatoes without seeds and without skin.

- Add a good splash of a good dry red wine to all the mixture that has been obtained and fry until the alcohol disappears.

- Do not forget 1 dry bay leaf and 1 sprig of rosemary. The next step is to serve 2 cups of water or beef broth to the pot. Simmer for 40 minutes.

- Remove the aromatic herbs and add salt and pepper to taste. If the salt gets too dry, add more water or beef broth. Then comes the main thing, pasta al dente.

- It is 220 grams that you must add in the pot with the mixture to integrate it. Serve on a plate and garnish with grated Parmesan cheese or parsley.

EXPLANATORY VIDEO

Homemade recipe to prepare a delicious pasta in Bolognese sauce. Video: Acomer.pe.

BENEFITS OF PASTA

According to La Vanguardia, its high energy value makes it an ideal food for people who engage in high physical activity. In addition, hydrates are slowly absorbed so energy is released little by little. On the other hand, the fiber content of the pasta helps regulate intestinal transit and fights constipation problems.

However, its high gluten content makes it not a food suitable for celiacs, unless a variety that does not contain this substance is consumed. Even with more properties it is based on generating a slower and easier digestion, which makes it less heavy.

On the other hand, according to Pastas Doria, pasta contains carbohydrates for the body to function properly known as sugars or carbohydrates. It has a large percentage of iron where the mineral intervenes in organic processes throughout the body for the following:

- Helps in the formation of red blood cells.

- Participates in the transport of oxygen in the blood.

- It is an ally of concentration and cognitive functions.

In addition, the portal notes that the paste contains vitamin A, folic acid and zinc. The latter allows intervention in the synthesis of DNA, good healing, among others.

