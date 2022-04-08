Morena's deputy, Marisol García, insulted PAN legislators

Morena's deputy Marisol García Segura, known as Marisol Gasé, once again starred in a scandal by insulting the opposition legislators of the National Action Party (PAN) in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. García Segura issued the insult “pendej*s” when the microphones in the rostrum were on, after his colleague María del Rosario Reyes Silva asked the Board of Directors to make up the time when the PAN legislators sat.

The federal deputy accompanied Reyes Silva to base an initiative to grant assistance from an interpreter to members of indigenous peoples detained in case of flagrancia. When the panistas celebrated the intervention of Congressman Margarita Zavala and went back to their seats, Gasé first showed the deputies his thumbs up but then began to laugh with the women around him and that was when he issued the insult.

En Twitter los usuarios rechazaron esta falta de respeto. (Foto: Facebook/Marisol Gasé)

“The ones in blue”, “look at them” are expressions that the deputies made before the open microphone in the gallery. “We must give dignity to the House,” he laughs, followed by a “Pendej*s”. To what was later heard: “Reyes Silva asks for a little silence and respect in this House, that the deputies can be in their seats so that we can respectfully attend their initiative”, by Karla Yuritzi Almazán, current president of the Board of Directors.

However, this is not the first time that Marisol Gasé has been involved in this type of scandal, because in November last year she showed a poster with the word “culer*” to the perredist Olga Prickly Light. This was because Espinosa demonstrated her disagreement with those women in Morena who did not endorse more budget for gender issues or speak out in favor of legal termination of pregnancy. What Gasé did was rejected by hundreds of users on Twitter.

Varios de los diputados comentaron a través de sus redes sociales que rechazaban este tipo de conductas. (Marisol Gasé (Foto: Twitter/@rosalia_rangel)

“I'd rather be a left-wing woman in the PRD than being a sheep following a goose,” Espinosa said. To which Gasé responded with the insult written on a blackboard which he raised so that everyone present could observe him.

To this, Senator Kenya López Rabadán commented on Twitter: One of the actresses of @lasreinaschulas is a deputy of Brunette. Her name is @marisolgase and today she referred to this way about a fellow deputy. We are going to have differences about the country and its solutions. BUT RESPECT AND NON-AGGRESSION BETWEEN WOMEN IS NECESSARY, DEPUTY. Not like that”, in addition to attaching Gasé's photo with the poster.

Similarly, the former president of the Mexican Republic Felipe Calderón Hinojosa wrote on his Twitter: “The baseness with which Morena's deputies act is not coincidental. It responds to the polarization sown since morning conferences. But something else: their leaders, both in the chamber and President López Obrador himself could call them to order and move them to respect. They don't!”

El ex presidente Felipe Calderón rechazó lo cometido por la diputada Gasé. (Foto: Twitter/ @FelipeCalderón)

On the other hand, Senator Citlalli Hernández Mora commented in a tweet: “Rep. Marisol Gasé is honest; those who have plundered this country and benefited from the politics of the Moches are frightened by her extensive use of language. They will always be hypocrites and double-sided. Be frightened of the times when the House was spoils of deputies.”

