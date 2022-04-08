Meet “Furioza”, the film that could become a global phenomenon on Netflix

Furioza, a Polish film that plays out as a crime drama.

Furioza is a dark film (despite its outburst), full of violence and addictive. The facts happen and you can't stop seeing them. Perhaps because of its themes, family, brotherhood and police behavior in the face of these events, the Polish film of more than two hours is addictive. We tell you what it is about.

The Polish police drama follows David, a doctor who receives a visit from his ex-girlfriend with a proposal that he cannot refuse: he must be his informant in the criminal organization where his brother works or he will be imprisoned with a long sentence. The organization is the one that gives the name to the film, Furioza, and where David must obtain information about his involvement in illegal drug trafficking. If this is done, the police will clear your brother's record.

The official synopsis gives more details of the story and the relationship between the characters: “An event from the past separates the fate of three friends. Years later, Dzika reappears in David's life - once the love of his life, now an experienced policeman - and makes him an offer that he cannot refuse: either he becomes an informant for the police, or his brother will go to jail with a long-term sentence. Against the ropes, David finally succumbs, and his main objective becomes to infiltrate an organized criminal group.”

The cast of this production is led by European figures such as Mateusz Banasiuk, Weronika Ksiazkiewicz, Lukasz Simlat, Mateusz Damiecki, Wojciech Zielinski, Szymon Bobrowski, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Anita Sokolowska, Janusz Chabior and Paulina Galazka. They all work under the direction of Cyprian T. Olencki and with a script written by Olencki himself, who is already working on the miniseries based on the film.

Furioza is now available in the Netflix catalog.

