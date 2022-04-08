Claudia Sheinbaum is a contender since AMLO made it known: Ricardo Monreal

Foto de archivo. El senador mexicano Ricardo Monreal habla durante la entrega del acuerdo comercial TMEC entre Estados Unidos-México-Canadá en el edificio del Senado en la Ciudad de México, 30 de mayo de 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Ricardo Monreal, leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) bench in the Senate of the Republic, reaffirmed his political intentions in the 2024 presidential elections, however, assured that Mexico City's Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, is the favorite candidate of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

In a press conference from the Senate, the also president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) commented that he will continue working to achieve the sympathy of the citizens, however, he wished the president of the capital two years after the elections will be held in which the next or next will be decided head of the Executive.

“Everyone knows that she is an aspirant from the moment the president announced her a year ago, it doesn't seem abnormal to me, it seems normal to me that she is in that process and that she is fighting so that she can participate inside Morena. I'm not going to speak ill of her, I don't think it's time, I wish her luck,” said Monreal Ávila.

Según Monreal, Sheinbaum es la candidata predilecta de AMLO (Foto: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM) Galo Cañas

Likewise, the legislator of the Guinda party said that for now he will focus on fully playing his role within the Senate, but that he will wait for the opportune moment to register as a potential Morena candidate in 2024

“We are not desperate, we are working in the Senate, trying to comply with the law. I am strict in compliance with the law, I observe the rule of law and I don't create any problems because I believe in the law. I am a man trained in the legal discipline, and when nations have faithful observance of the rule of law and the principle of legality, will always be better,” said the president of Jucopo.

In September last year, the inauguration of a branch of the Banco del Bienestar in the mayor's office Gustavo A. Madero in the capital of the country, headed by the Chief Executive and the president, was a fact that set the tone within the cherry party because López Obrador exalted the work of Sheinbaum Pardo at the head of CDMX and said that he feels well represented by her.

“It is a very supportive city, very fraternal, and also well governed by Claudia Sheinbaum,” López Obrador said at the time.

En aquella ocasión, AMLO dijo que se siente bien representado por Claudia Sheinbaum (Foto: JUAN SOTELO/CUARTOSCURO.COM) Juan Sotelo

However, what caused noise in the country's political sphere was that López Obrador raised Sheinbaum Pardo's hand at the same time as pointing it out. Given this, public officials, journalists, analysts and academics classified this fact as a possible uncover by the Tabasqueño.

Although Sheinbaum Pardo has led the polls prior to 2024, on more than one occasion, the capital's president has said that her priority is CDMX, however, she has also made it clear that the candidate representing Morena on the ballots will have to be selected through an internal poll.

“This is what is established in the statutes of the party to which we belong, which is Morena, it is by the statutes, it is something that I agree with, but also, the President of the Republic has always maintained it even before Morena existed, it is something that is even in the statutes and I think it is an appropriate method,” said the president of the capital at a press conference in 2021.

According to the consultancy firm Enkoll, Claudia Sheinbaum, she leads the preferences with 37% of the respondents who would vote for her to be the candidate, while in second place is the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, with 20%.

KEEP READING: