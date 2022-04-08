Chihuahua and Tamaulipas once again recorded the lowest price of gasoline in the country

A sign of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) shows their prices of the gasoline at a service station after Mexico suspended a week of gasoline subsidy along the U.S. border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In various parts of the country, the price of gasoline has increased exponentially to exceed 21 Mexican pesos in some establishments. This is not the case with the border between Chihuahua and Tamaulipas, as the so-called gasolinazo stabilized, leading to consumers finding the lowest fuel prices.

In both states, the price of gasoline stabilized since Magna gasoline is currently sold at 16 pesos per liter and 18 pesos the premium, recording costs well below the usual in Mexico.

This situation is due to the fact that the subsidies and fiscal incentives granted by the Federal Government allowed the price of gasoline to be presented at just over 16 pesos per liter. However, on April 1, the elimination of fuel stimulus was decreed on the northern border of the country and with it the fuel exceeded 20 pesos in the region.

Los precios rebasaron los 20 pesos mexicanos. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez REUTERS

This caused queues of up to more than an hour, as well as the shortage of fuel at the dispatching stations, in the face of discontent, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) intervened and clarified the on the supply of gasoline in the above-mentioned place, so he explained in an official statement that:

“This is the result of the fact that gasoline prices in the United States are higher than in Mexico and the citizens of that country cross the border to supply themselves. Even with the temporary update of gasoline stimuli at the borders, on average, prices in Mexico continue to be lower than in the United States United”.

So it took time for the amounts to stabilize again, ranking at the lowest costs in the country.

After the subsidy was reapplied, people from Texas and New Mexico crossed the country to get gas up to four pesos less than normal. In the neighboring country, the gallon of fuel is priced at four dollars, on average, which is approximately 20 Mexican pesos per liter. Since these stimuli in the north were created to offer a price competitive with fuel values in the United States.

Un conductor en una gasolinera Chevron en San Francisco, el lunes 7 de marzo de 2022. Fotógrafo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Last Thursday, April 7, the legislator of the Morena Parliamentary Group, Olivia Esquivel Nava, presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies in which it proposed that petrol stations selling incomplete litres of fuel should be punished with up to 12 years 'imprisonment, a common practice in the country's stations.

The reform initiative adds article 389 to the Federal Penal Code to punish this period of imprisonment, as well as a fine of up to 120 times the daily value of the Unit of Measurement and Updating (UMA), that is, up to 11,546 pesos.

On March 15, Profeco reported that it would intensify the checks at gas stations reported for not giving an incomplete liter of gasoline or selling it at above-average prices.

Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of the agency, asked gas stations not to abuse because the Mexican government does not charge the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) to reduce the impact of the global fuel price hike due to the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine.

En la frontera norte del país se presenciaron largas filas de hasta una hora en las diversas gasolineras de la zona. FOTO: MARIO JASSO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

He explained that in the country there is no price control over gasoline; however, checks are being carried out on those that present prices well above average because they receive complaints from consumers.

