Video: Vicente Fernández Jr. is visiting Cartagena and sings with street vendor

Vicente Fernandez Jr. surprised his followers on social networks by posting some images through his' InstaStories' sharing with his friends and his partner, Mariana González Padilla, in the magical Walled City on the occasion of the businesswoman's birthday.

“Arriving in Bora Bora, see how cute”, the Mexican businesswoman is heard saying in her stories. In the background, another person tells him “that is Colombia”.

In the stories shared by Chente's son, he is next to one of the daughters of Mariana González, the businesswoman and influencer who became famous in 2019 when she began her relationship with Vicente Fernández Jr., who would be celebrating his 25th birthday.

“Birthday girl 25 years of...”, exclaims Mariana González, later the influencer's daughter jokingly points out that they are not 25 but 29 years old, pointing to her buttocks.

Another moment that Vicente Fernández Jr. shared through his' InstaStories' was enjoying himself in a bar located in the center of the city, as well as the view that it overlooked the clock tower in the Walled City.

Later, they published some images of the place where they were staying, located in the Bora Bora Beach Club complex, one of the private beaches in the renowned Rosario Islands, where they always highlighted the quality of the people they have met and the beauty of the Colombian sunsets.

During his tour through the streets of Cartagena, Vicente Fernández's son had the opportunity to remember his late father when he met one of his followers and asked him to sing in chorus the song 'Acá entre nos' and at the end of the performance the man told him that 'El Charro de Huentitan' has not died and that he is still in the hearts of all his fans.

“Vicente Fernández has not died and will continue to live forever in our hearts, I have the entire collection of 30 films by Vicente Fernández, all of them I have, they were all good and the only one I didn't like was 'One and a half against the world', the rest were all good,” said the follower of 'Chente'.

It is worth mentioning that Vicente Fernández throughout his career as an artist recorded more than a hundred albums, about 20 films during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema and received several awards including three Anglo Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards and is the holder of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 64th edition of the Grammys is taking place, where Mexican singer Vicente Fernández has been awarded posthumously for his latest recording material released in 2020.

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awarded the album “A mis 80′s”, as “Best Mexican Regional Album”. This record material contains 13 songs of his authorship that include La Barca, Ya No Insistas Corazón, I swear that I will never return or A Mi Nieto.

During the gala that is already taking place, outside of the usual television broadcast, the legacy of the Mexican Idol was awarded in its latest musical production of 2020: “Congratulations to the winner of the Best Mexican Regional Music Album 'A Mis 80′s',” he wrote on Twitter

