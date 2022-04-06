Lydia Cacho sympathized with Sasha Sokol after a new message against Luis de Llano: “Count on me”

Journalist Lydia Cacho expressed solidarity with singer and actress Sasha Sokol to issue a new message in response to the statement released by producer and creative Luis de Llano in which she assured that “he has not committed any crime”, after having had a relationship when the former Timbiriche was a minor and he was 39 years old.

Almost a month after launching a series of signs in which Luis de Llano denied the statements during an interview with Yordi Rosado, the singer again used her social networks to ensure that the producer did not speak the truth in the statement she shared on March 30 and warned him: “See you in the courts”.

Faced with this, Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho sent her a message of support after the lengthy message that Sokol posted on her Instagram account: “Count on me, dear Sasha. Indeed, it is the acts of pedophile that sink it, not the courage of the victim.”

Lydia Cacho lanzó un mensaje de apoyo a la cantante (Foto: Instagram)

The one who joined her was actress and host Rebecca de Alba, commenting: “Always with you”. However, not only celebrities filled the networks with comments in support of former Timbiriche, as hundreds of netizens expressed respect and affection to Sokol.

“Let justice be done and pay for the crime committed”, “I admire you very much for your courage”, “May this not go unpunished”, “All those who shut up and did not turn you away from that predator were as guilty as he was”, “You are a real mop and an example for everyone”, were some of the messages that Sokol received from Instragram users.

“It's been almost a month since my March 8 communiqué. I thought I wouldn't have to talk about this anymore, but circumstances leave me no choice. Luis lies when he wants to involve my parents saying that the relationship was “transparent”. Nothing is further from the truth. Transparency? Is it serious? My parents found out about the relationship TWO YEARS AFTER it started. I reiterate, when it started I was 14; when they found out I was approaching 16. How could they have consented to something they didn't know existed? ”, began in the new text published on Tuesday, April 5.

Luis de Llano tenía 39 años mientras que Sasha era aún una menor de edad (Foto: Captura de pantalla YouTube / Ventaneando)

Sokol assured that her mother, the late Magdalena Cuillery, confronted the producer, however, the implications of the legal process ended up causing her to desist from a possible lawsuit.

“Of course my mother contemplated suing Luis de Llano criminally. Lawyers deterred her with the same arguments that prevent so many people from defending themselves from abuse: lack of adequate legislation, stigmatization, fear, shame. She chose to face Luis and he promised to stay away from me. He immediately took me out of Timbiriche by sending me to boarding school abroad,” he added.

According to the statements of the former Timbiriche, De Llano managed to keep in touch with her secretly from her relatives.

La polémica se desató tras la aparición de Luis de Llano en el canal de Yordi Rosado (Foto: Instagram)

“How can you call a relationship that was almost entirely hidden “transparent”? I have proof of everything I say. He doesn't, since they don't exist.”

Sasha confronted the one who criticized her mother for what she lived with Luis de Llano, even what she referred to as “grooming”. Finally, Sasha Sokol issued a harsh warning to the producer: “What I did in sharing the truth was not with the intention of stoning Luis. He is stoned for his actions. Luis: To think that you didn't act immorally is the immoral thing. See you in court.”

