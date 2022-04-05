Flans and Pandora spoke about the harassment of women

Flans and Pandora spoke about the public allegations of harassment that recently emerged in the art world since March 8, highlighting the case of Sasha Sokol, the singers said that all women in Mexico have suffered harassment and it is not something that only happens among artists.

During a press conference that Flans and Pandora gave about their upcoming concerts, they were questioned about the accusations made by Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llano due to that the creative producer had a loving relationship with her when she was a minor. Fernanda said that they all support the member of Timbiriche, but, in general, all the women.

In addition, Isabel emphasized that women's decision to report should not be questioned long after they have suffered any type of gender-based violence, since it is not something easy to talk about, as in the case of Sasha. She added that, for her, making any type of complaint is something “of great value”.

Sasha Sokol denunció que Luis de Llano mantuvo un "romance" con ella cuando tenía 14 años, mientras él 39 (Foto: Archivo)

“Then they say, 'And why so long after? ' , because it takes a lot of work to speak something like that, it takes work, to recognize something like that, to make it public, to speak it, it is not that easy. Not only for Sasha, for all these women who have had this courage, perhaps not as public as Sasha, but also women who have had the courage to file a lawsuit against someone who 30-35 years ago did something against them, it is of great value,” said the interpreter of How is my love doing.

When questioned whether they, at the beginning of their careers, suffered from some kind of harassment, Ilse answered that yes, but that this is a question that all women would answer the same, since there is probably not one that has not been a victim.

Isabel added that when before cases of harassment and abuse were not reported because the victims were not believed and it was not normal.

La integrantes de Flans y Pandora destacaron que todas han vivido experiencias muy desagradables de acoso por parte de su público (Captura: @ilsemariaolivo/Instagram)

Mimí stressed that it is “impressive” that currently women can make public those situations that make them uncomfortable or that came to normalize, but it is still gender-based violence. She also said that she, like possibly all women, has been the victim of harassment.

He added that from a very young age the members of Flans spoke and did not let the situations in which they felt uncomfortable go unnoticed, as they did in the program Tuesday 13 in 1986. In that presentation, the performers of The Thousand and One Nights showed their disagreement with the behavior of the presenter, César Antonio Santis.

Mimi and Ilse recalled that this was not the only time they experienced a similar situation, but they have never tried to shut up and expose it.

Finally, they recounted some occasions when they were harassed by men of different ages and that they were part of their audience, which spread when they were working.

