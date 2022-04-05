Estiwar G happened to be the one flirted, this time by Natalia in 'MasterChef Celebrity': “It's mine, Carolina is gone”

Last Sunday, viewers of 'MasterChef Celebrity' saw the 'resurgence' of Tatán Mejía in the kitchen thanks to a dish made from potatoes, and despite the fact that in that test they did not give the winner an immunity pin, the motorcyclist did have several benefits that he used in the challenge for couples executed on Monday night.

The punishment for losers? Black aprons, and in that order of ideas, everyone had pressure on them in the test that had cheese as the main ingredient. Seven different types of cheese were the protagonists, and each of them had to prepare a different dish.

Tatán was in charge of arms for the couples, so Natalia Ramírez was left with Estiwar G (both had to make a steak pepper with smoked cheese; Corozo with Aida Bossa (they made a papillote of fish with blue cheese); Manuela and Aco Pérez (tartlet with camembert); Aida Morales had to cook next to Chicho Arias and they had to do a fondue with brie cheese; Isabella with Carlos (who prepared an onion soup with gruyere cheese); Christina with Pamela (puff pastry basket with stallion) and Ramiro with Tatán, who made a pork and sopó cheese sandwich.

Each one had different times, because they played it in a kind of 'Jenga'; Carlos knocked down the tower, making, for example, Manuela and Aco only have 35 minutes to make their dish, which was one of the most complex ones. In addition, each couple started cooking at different times, but Ramiro and Tatán started (that was one of the benefits of the athlete), but throughout the challenge they had several drawbacks, especially with the handling of cheese and the preparation of the sauce.

After cooking times, everyone was called to the lectern to be evaluated; Estiwar G and Natalia were the first. Together they called their dish 'Serenade in Patio Bonito', and although the meat was at the chefs' favorite spot (medium), Chris Carpentier reproached the color of the dish they used to assemble the meat. Jorge Rausch, for his part, applauded the taste of protein.

After the applause, Natalia took the opportunity to flirt with the influencer: “It's mine, Carolina -Gómez- left”, as it should be mentioned that he took advantage when he was a partner of the recently eliminated to seduce her with his neighborhood notes.

Another outstanding pair was Carlos and Isabella, who had the difficult task of recreating a gratin onion soup, the same dish that eliminated Ana María Estupiñán in the previous season. However, they were not afraid of that precedent and made what has been, according to Carpentier, in the best dish of its kind in the competition.

La pareja tenía la difícil tarea de hacer una sopa de cebolla en la prueba por parejas FOTO: Captura de pantalla (Canal RCN en vivo)

Aco and Manuela, who took the black aprons at the end of the test, made a tartlet that, despite its good taste, had remained raw. Nicholas defended them, because time was not a factor in their favor, but with all that, the 'Camembert pear tartlet' was chosen as the least good preparation.

In contrast, Aida Bossa and Corozo surprised the chefs with a papillote that was christened by the troubadour as 'Political Plate' because it had sea bass. The term was perfect according to the Chilean, and Nicolás said that the vegetables tasted good even though they weren't sautéed. Both were the highlights of the challenge.

Finally, Tatán Mejía and Ramiro, who had the easiest dish, received more reproaches than flattery, because the pork sandwich they prepared was dry. In addition, Carpentier explained that vegetables should be wet with dressing. Meat, on the other hand, was the best part of that preparation.

