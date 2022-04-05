Atletico Bucaramanga took the undefeated home from Once Caldas and got into the eight in the Betplay League

Once Caldas hosted Atletico Bucaramanga at Palogrande de Manizales for the 14th date of the Dimayor Betplay League. Those led by Diego Corredor came from matching a goal on the hour with Envigado with Ayron Del Valle's score.

For their part, Bucaramanga won an important victory at Alfonso López due to the slightest difference against Jaguares de Córdoba thanks to their goalscorer Dayro Moreno, who scored the penalty for 'Leopard'.

The last time both teams met in Manizales was on September 5, 2021, when they tied a goal with goals from Robert Mejia for the 'White-White' while Alvaro Melendez scored for the 'Búcaros'.

The 2004 Copa Libertadores champion has not beaten Atletico Bucaramanga at home since October 10, 2019 when he won 3-0 with scores from Mender Garcia, Johan Carbonero and Marcelino Carreazo.

The last time Atletico Bucaramanga defeated Once Caldas at Palogrande was in 2017 when they won 2-0 with goals from Franco Arizala and Harlin Suarez.

The initiative as expected was taken by Once Caldas, who could not permeate the defensive lock of Bucaramanga that wanted to rescue a point from Manizales. The first approximation of the local came through Juan David Pérez, who drew a right hand that passed near Chaverra's goal.

With the passing of the minutes, the Manizalita team had several approaches through the middle distance, but could not open the score. The clearest choice was had by Robert Mejía who smashed it to the left pole, drowning out the goal cry of the assistants.

About the second half Once came out with the same script, but a well-poised Bucaramanga contained the attacks of the Corredor team. At 52 in the game, Juan David Pérez again shot on the right, but Juan Camilo Chaverra diverted the danger from his goal.

At 55 Bucaramanga had a tremendous scare after a cross by Danovi Quiñones from the left sector that slipped out of Chaverra's hands but Caros Henao was careful to clear the ball.

Bucaramanga would give the first bell of the match in 63 minutes after an approach by Juan Marcelín who had entered the field and shot left, but the ball passed very close to the pole of Gerardo Ortiz who was already beaten.

Nine minutes later the cold water baldado would arrive after a filtered pass by Juan Marcelín himself to leave Yeison Moreno hand in hand with the goalkeeper, who defined Yeison Moreno on the right to overcome the resistance.

Once Caldas turned to the attack in search of a draw and came close through a corner kick that led Jorge Cardona headfirst, but Chaverra met the football avoiding the fall of his gantry.

Finally, at the time of addition, Ayron del Valle assisted Diego El loco Valdés who scored the ball with the right leg but the horizontal deprived Once Caldas of the draw, which added his first defeat in the league as a home.

With this victory, Armando Piripi Osma's team managed to reach eight with 21 points while Once Caldas fell to seventh with the same strong player and is nine behind the leader that is Atlético Nacional.

Once's next match will be in Monteria against Jaguares de Córdoba while Bucaramanga will host Cortuluá in their own stadium.

