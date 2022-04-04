Nutresa convenes extraordinary meeting of shareholders meeting

Foto de archivo. El logo del productor colombiano de alimentos procesados Nutresa se ve en su sede de la ciudad de Medellín, Colombia, 26 de junio, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Jaime Acosta

The board of directors of Grupo Nutresa convened an extraordinary meeting of the shareholders' meeting for April 21. The meeting will decide on the conflicts of interest in the third Public Takeover Offering (OPA).

It should be recalled that the new offer indicates that Gilinski could modify the maximum number of shares to be received in Nutresa. Likewise, the acceptance period will begin next Wednesday, April 6 and will run until April 25.

In development...

