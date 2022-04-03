Marcelo Flores received a call to play for Arsenal's first team

Marcelo Flores' youth career began to grow abysmally as he was only 18 years old, Arsenal Football Club called him up to compete with the first team in the Premier League. The news was released through social networks because his father, Rubén Flores, was in charge of sharing the news with his followers.

Through a brief message on social media, she revealed that her son had been called to perform with Arsenal's first squad for the match against Crystal Palace, which will be played on Monday, April 4 at 14:00 hrs (Central Mexico Time).

This was announced by the news that surprised the followers of the Mexican-Canadian striker:

“Excitement to the top with @10marceloflores's first call to the first team @Arsenal for tomorrow's game Lucky son you have a lifetime preparing for these moments #Flor3s”.

Marcelo Flores y su primera convocatoria del Arsenal con el primer equipo (Foto: Twitter/@Ruboflores)





*Information in development