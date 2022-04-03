Grammys 2022: all nominees, schedules and TV

Vista de una estatuilla de los premios Grammy, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Mike Nelson

After being postponed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the 64th edition of the Grammys will be held next Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Gran Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.

The gramophone award ceremony organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will be broadcast on CBS in the United States, while in Latin America, the pay-TV channel where the event can be viewed will be TNT.

On the other hand, people who wish to watch the 2022 Grammys over the internet, will be able to follow the broadcast on the streaming platform Paramount+. The Recording Academy's official YouTube channel and website will also broadcast the event, but it may not have real-time translation from English to Spanish.

Paramount Plus transmitirá la ceremonia (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

The Grammy event can be viewed at the following times in different countries:

Hora: 00:00 GMT

- Argentina 9:00 p.m.

Channel 306 (HD) on Cablevisión Flow

Channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD) on DirecTV

Channels 1034 (HD) on Telecentro

- Uruguay 9:00 p.m.

- Chile 8:00 p.m.

- Paraguay 8:00 p.m.

- Venezuela 8:00 p.m.

- Bolivia 8:00 p.m.

- Colombia 7:00 p.m.

- Peru 7:00 p.m.

- Ecuador 7:00 p.m.

- Mexico 7:00 p.m.

Dish-370

Izzi-610

Sky-415

Totalplay-435

You can also watch it through tnt.com but you'll need to have a pay TV service and you'll also be able to watch the gala through the streaming platform Paramount+.

- Spain at 01:00 hours on April 4th

The music awards gala can be watched on Movistar+ or followed through the Recording Academy website, or on its official YouTube channel.

- United States at 20:00 ET/ 17:00 PT

The television broadcast will be followed through CBS entertainment channels.

You can follow the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards live on the Academy's official YouTube channel, as well as on its official website: Grammy.com. If you have a membership, you can follow the ceremony via streaming via Paramount+.





Una canción de Lady Gaga figura entre las nominaciones a la mejor del año REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

This is the list of all the musical artists nominated for the 64th edition of the Grammys:

I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA

Freedom -Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

-Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X

-Driver’s License - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

Bad Habits -Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat in collaboration with SZA

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Vertigo - Pablo Alboran

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Old Fashioned - Ricardo Arjona

My Hands - Camilo

Mendo - Alex Cuba

Revelation - Selena Gomez

Aphrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro

The Ultimo World Tour - Bad Bunny

José - J Balvin

KG0615 -KAROL GS

in Fear (Of Love and Other Demons) - Kali Uchis

Bad Bunny destacó en el género urbano (Foto: IG: badbunnypr)

Deja - Stereo Pump

Look what you made me do (Deluxe Edition) - Electric Diamond

Origin - Juanes

Clambre- Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño - C. Tangana

Karmatic Resonance Sounds - Zoé

Anthology of Rancherra Music Vol. 2 -Aida Cuevas

At my 80s - Vicente Fernández

Breasts - My Laferte

Un Canto por Mexico Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay (Super Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

Salswing - Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta

In Cuarentena - The Great Combo of Puerto Rico

Without Salsa there is no Paradise - Aymée Nuviola

Colleague - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live I Perú - Tony Succar

Mirror, Mirror - Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes

The Sound Bronx History - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farril yThe Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sexteto

The Art of Bolero - Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Rubén Blades figuró con su álbum Salswing! EFE/Federico Ríos

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right on Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga

‘Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That’s Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo tiene varias nominaciones tras el lanzamiento de Sour (Foto: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Hero - Afrojack y David Guetta

Loom - Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo y Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribou

Alive - Rufues Du Sol

The Business - Tiësto

Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker y Eric Marienthal

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ - Mark Lettieri

Shot in the Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making a Fire - Foo Fighters

Genesis - Deftones

The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing the Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) - Rob Zombie

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney en la categoría de rock (Foto: REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo)

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings of Leon

Distance - Mammoth Wvh

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War- Foo Fighters

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me - Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton yKenyon Dixon en colaboración con Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges in collaboration with Robert Glasper

Fight for You - H.E.R

How Much Can a Heart Take - Lucky Daye in collaboration with Yebba

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something to Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

El tema de Cruella está nominado CULTURA DISNEY

Cruella

In The Heights

Dear Evan Hansen

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon!

Chapter 1 of The United States vs Billie Holliday

Damage- H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

El rapero Tyler, the Creator figura entre los nominados ( REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Family Ties - Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

My. Life - J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake in collaboration with Future Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

Pride. Is. The. Devil - J. Cole in collaboration with Lil Baby

Need to Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X in collaboration with Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator in collaboration with Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane - Kanye West in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lil Baby

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease Iil - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

Bath Salts - (DMX) in collaboration with Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend -Saweetie in collaboration with Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

Jail - Kanye West in collaboration with Jay-Z

My. Life - J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morray

Chris Stapleton tiene varias nominaciones en las categorías relacionadas al country (Foto: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean yCarrie Underwood

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd y Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King y Miranda Lambert

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood yJuanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves

Cold- Chris Stapleton

Country Again- Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton





KEEP READING: