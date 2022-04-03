Grammys 2022: all nominees, schedules and TV

After being postponed due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the 64th edition of the Grammys will be held next Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Gran Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.
The gramophone award ceremony organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will be broadcast on CBS in the United States, while in Latin America, the pay-TV channel where the event can be viewed will be TNT.
On the other hand, people who wish to watch the 2022 Grammys over the internet, will be able to follow the broadcast on the streaming platform Paramount+. The Recording Academy's official YouTube channel and website will also broadcast the event, but it may not have real-time translation from English to Spanish.
The Grammy event can be viewed at the following times in different countries:
Hora: 00:00 GMT
- Argentina 9:00 p.m.
Channel 306 (HD) on Cablevisión Flow
Channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD) on DirecTV
Channels 1034 (HD) on Telecentro
- Uruguay 9:00 p.m.
- Chile 8:00 p.m.
- Paraguay 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela 8:00 p.m.
- Bolivia 8:00 p.m.
- Colombia 7:00 p.m.
- Peru 7:00 p.m.
- Ecuador 7:00 p.m.
- Mexico 7:00 p.m.
Dish-370
Izzi-610
Sky-415
Totalplay-435
You can also watch it through tnt.com but you'll need to have a pay TV service and you'll also be able to watch the gala through the streaming platform Paramount+.
- Spain at 01:00 hours on April 4th
The music awards gala can be watched on Movistar+ or followed through the Recording Academy website, or on its official YouTube channel.
- United States at 20:00 ET/ 17:00 PT
The television broadcast will be followed through CBS entertainment channels.
You can follow the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards live on the Academy's official YouTube channel, as well as on its official website: Grammy.com. If you have a membership, you can follow the ceremony via streaming via Paramount+.
This is the list of all the musical artists nominated for the 64th edition of the Grammys:
I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA
Freedom -Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
-Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
-Driver’s License - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Bad Habits -Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat in collaboration with SZA
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Vertigo - Pablo Alboran
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Old Fashioned - Ricardo Arjona
My Hands - Camilo
Mendo - Alex Cuba
Revelation - Selena Gomez
Aphrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
The Ultimo World Tour - Bad Bunny
José - J Balvin
KG0615 -KAROL GS
in Fear (Of Love and Other Demons) - Kali Uchis
Deja - Stereo Pump
Look what you made me do (Deluxe Edition) - Electric Diamond
Origin - Juanes
Clambre- Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Karmatic Resonance Sounds - Zoé
Anthology of Rancherra Music Vol. 2 -Aida Cuevas
At my 80s - Vicente Fernández
Breasts - My Laferte
Un Canto por Mexico Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay (Super Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
Salswing - Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta
In Cuarentena - The Great Combo of Puerto Rico
Without Salsa there is no Paradise - Aymée Nuviola
Colleague - Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live I Perú - Tony Succar
Mirror, Mirror - Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes
The Sound Bronx History - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farril yThe Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sexteto
The Art of Bolero - Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
‘Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That’s Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Hero - Afrojack y David Guetta
Loom - Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo y Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It - Caribou
Alive - Rufues Du Sol
The Business - Tiësto
Subconsciously - Black Coffee
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker y Eric Marienthal
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ - Mark Lettieri
Shot in the Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making a Fire - Foo Fighters
Genesis - Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing the Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings of Leon
Distance - Mammoth Wvh
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
Waiting on a War- Foo Fighters
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It on Home to Me - Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton yKenyon Dixon en colaboración con Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges in collaboration with Robert Glasper
Fight for You - H.E.R
How Much Can a Heart Take - Lucky Daye in collaboration with Yebba
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something to Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Cruella
In The Heights
Dear Evan Hansen
One Night in Miami
Respect
Schmigadoon!
Chapter 1 of The United States vs Billie Holliday
Damage- H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
Family Ties - Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar
Up - Cardi B
My. Life - J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake in collaboration with Future Young Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Pride. Is. The. Devil - J. Cole in collaboration with Lil Baby
Need to Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X in collaboration with Jack Harlow
Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator in collaboration with Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane - Kanye West in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lil Baby
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King’s Disease Iil - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
Bath Salts - (DMX) in collaboration with Jay-Z and Nas
Best Friend -Saweetie in collaboration with Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar
Jail - Kanye West in collaboration with Jay-Z
My. Life - J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morray
Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean yCarrie Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd y Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King y Miranda Lambert
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood yJuanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Cold- Chris Stapleton
Country Again- Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
