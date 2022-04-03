An impressive explosion occurred at a nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan: multiple victims are feared

Rescuers were searching Sunday morning through the rubble of a nightclub in the Azerbaijani capital after an explosion that would have left an unknown number of people dead, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

“According to preliminary reports, some people were killed or injured in the incident,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

He added that he “received information of an explosion at a facility located on Tarlan Aliyarbeyov Street” in Baku at 03:00 local time.

It was not clear how many people were inside the disco at the time of the explosion, but the statement notes that search and rescue operations were underway.

He added that a fire was put out in the nightclub, whose name was not released.

The ministry posted photos of rescue workers among the remains of a building on its website.

Numerous videos have been circulated on social networks about the fact that the magnitude of the explosion is evident.

In the first publications you can see the bottom of the burning place while some people try to enter to rescue those who were trapped.

In the videos you can also hear the desperate cries and cries of those on the spot asking for help.

Other publications show the presence of security officials, as well as rescue forces to care for those affected.

The wave of the explosion also caused damage on the outskirts of the premises. On the street you can see cars with damage as well as remains of objects and irrigated debris.

Amid the obvious chaos of the situation, some people walk around trying to avoid the stage to meet those they were meeting or help those who are lying on the floor.

(With information from AFP)

