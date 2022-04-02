“Whoever it is”: AMLO called for zero impunity in the alleged “moche” of his niece, Úrsula Patricia Salazar

After the social media leak of audios in which the coordinator of the parliamentary group of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) at the Tamaulipas Congress and alleged niece of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Úrsula Patricia Salazar Mojica, is carrying out alleged acts of corruption, the federal president called for zero impunity.

During his morning press conference from the National Palace, the chief executive was questioned about the case of Salazar Mojica, to which he replied that his stance will always be zero impunity. He added that it is “a close relative, distant or any citizen who commits a crime has to be punished, that is my position”.

Regarding his relationship with the deputy, the federal president confirmed that Úrsula Patricia Salazar is his niece, since she is the daughter of a first cousin. “The grandmother of this deputy, who is called Ursula, and my mother were sisters, that is, her mother is my cousin, mother, cousin,” he explained.

El mandatario federal confirmó que Úrsula Patricia Salazar sí es su sobrina (Foto: Twitter/@CongresoTams)

However, he stressed that he does not have any kind of relationship with the deputy and her family, to the extent that if he sees her on the street “he does not identify her”.

For her part, the newly appointed coordinator of Morena's bench in the Tamaulipas Congress, Úrsula Patricia Salazar, defended herself against the accusations and said to have “clean hands”.

In an interview at the departure of the Catholic parish of Santiago Apóstol, in the municipality of Altamira, the niece of President López Obrador said that she did not know the leak of the audios, to have clean hands and that this is part of a “dirty war”.

Úrsula Patricia Salazar se defendió de las acusaciones y dijo tener “las manos limpias” (Foto: Twitter/ @CongresoTams)

The Morenista pointed out that she has not asked for anything and that she knows her actions, but “what I do have to tell you is that I have never been corrupt, a treacherous and I have never stolen.

And it is that in the audios broadcast on the social network, the deputy of the cherry party is heard asking a provider to inflate the amounts of the bills and the remaining money will be returned to you in cash.

“I want to know how much you can give me in cash, because I want to take them out with all my suppliers (...) Instead of the quote you gave me, if it was 98 maybe I would raise it to a hundred and something, if I explain?” , is heard on the recording.

For its part, the supplier told her that she could increase the amount to whatever she wants, “provided that both benefit economically”; to which the legislator commented that she would have to ask the form of the invoice and the breakdown of it to carry out the operation.

