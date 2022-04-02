The Unknowns Behind Nayeli Alfaro's Disappearance in SLP: An Unidentified Skeleton and Her Husband's Escape

A week after the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General's Office (FGESLP) issued a search form for the disappearance of Nayeli Alfaro Silva, authorities reported the discovery of a body that, they said, corresponds to that of the 25-year-old woman. Although the event was reported to relatives, they pointed out various irregularities such as the fact that they were unable to recognize the body, as well as the disappearance of the victim's romantic partner.

According to Nayeli's mother days after her disappearance, it was around 7 in the morning of March 24, 2022 that her daughter was last seen. Her romantic partner would have been the last person to establish contact with her. From that moment on, the family notified the authorities and began the search, as well as a series of demonstrations to pressure the Prosecutor's Office. Nine days later they had an answer.

“At approximately 11:55 in the morning a body was located in the vicinity of the community of Santa Rita, on a rustic property where the body was processed and lifted. The Prosecutor's Office found evidence that they make loans that it is the young Nayeli. The presumption is derived until it is officially done through genetic testing,” said José Luis Ruiz Contreras, prosecutor of San Luis Potosí, on April 1.

Nayeli Alfaro Silva fue vista por última vez el 24 de marzo de 2022 (Foto: Twitter/@FiscaliaSLP)

Nayeli's parents received the news of the finding around noon on Friday. Initially, as they told the media, the authorities reported that they would recognize the body by the hair. In addition, “they tell me that the body is decaying and in a state of putrefaction, swollen and that the lower parts are decayed,” said Lorena Silva, mother Nayeli, in statements rescued by the Zócalo medium.

The hours passed after the call and Nayeli's parents had not had a chance to recognize the body. It was not until the early hours of April 2 that they were able to access the Legal Medical Service (SEMELE) to verify that the remains, found in Villa de los Pozos, belonged to their daughter. However, when they left the premises they made their disagreement known.

“I was impressed because it's a skeleton. I'm not seeing a single piece of meat (...) I don't think that's my daughter's body. They tell us that the fauna ran out of it and that it is like nine days old, but the body has signs of much longer. We don't accept that. We await the results of the DNA tests,” said Lorena Silva. According to María del Socorro Silva, the victim's aunt, the results could be released in the coming days.

La pareja sentimental de Nayeli publicó en su nombre a través de las redes sociales de la mujer desaparecida (Foto: Facebook/Nayeli Alfaro)

Another inconsistency is the sudden disappearance of Nayeli's romantic partner. According to the family, Uriel “N” took Nayeli to his gym aboard a van before her disappearance. Hours later, he even posted in his name on the bodybuilder's social networks, but relatives stopped having contact with him after he had come forward to testify before the Prosecutor's Office.

“It was the person who, in declaring, told lies. As soon as he realized they were investigating for evidence, he disappeared. There was evidence inside the van like blood. The Prosecutor's Office revealed that they found the body tracking the van (...) we can't say 100% that he is responsible, but everything pointed out from the beginning. Because they did not have the necessary evidence, the Prosecutor's Office did not proceed and he left,” Maria del Socorro Alfaro, Nayeli's aunt, told Factor 96.1.

Thus, while Nayeli's relatives have reported inconsistencies in the clarification of her disappearance, the state of San Luis Potosí is suffering from a security crisis. During the month of March, 18 people have been abducted or reported missing. Many of the plagiarism have been caught on video and few have received any response from the authorities.

KEEP READING: