Revocation of Mandate: how to vote if you are a Mexican living abroad

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's popular consultation on Mandate Revocation of Mandate will be held until next Sunday, April 10, Mexicans living abroad will be able to cast their votes electronically from 8:00 p.m. this Friday.

In order to participate, the National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that it is only necessary to have a valid voting credential and to have registered in the “System for Voting Abroad”, whose application period lasted from Saturday 5 to Friday 25 February 2022.

The question that will be submitted for consultation and will appear on the digital ballot is: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence or that he will remain in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?”

Citizens will be able to respond with these two options: 1) That the mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence, or 2) To remain in the Presidency of the Republic.

A diferencia de la papelera física, en la electrónica habrá opción de "voto nulo" (Foto: Coparmex)

Unlike the physical ballot that will be used in the more than 57,000 boxes that will be installed in the 32 states of the country, the electronic ballot for popular consultation will include a third option: Null Vote, followed by the legend “By choosing this option you will be canceling your vote”.

The system only accepts one vote per participant and can be cast until 18:00 on April 10 (central Mexico time) by clicking on this link.

According to the Nominal List of Voters Resident Abroad, there are 17,792 registered persons; that is, 3.9% of the nearly 450,000 Mexicans living outside the country.

(Foto: INE)

In the event that the person concerned has not made the registration, it is possible to file a lawsuit for the protection of Political-Electoral Rights.

The INE has detailed instructions for filing the complaint, which you can consult here, while, in general, the acts that can be challenged are:

- When the application for registration to the individual application or update to the Federal Register of Voters for Credentialing Abroad is declared inadmissible, provided that the procedure is carried out in a timely manner.

- When the credential to vote from abroad was not received, even though the requirements were met.

Un ciudadano participando en la consulta popular de 2021 sobre juicio a ex presidentes (Foto: EFE)

79.3% of Mexicans are aware of the popular consultation on Mandate Revocation, according to a survey conducted by the firm FactoMétrica.

Faced with the question: Are you aware of the Revocation of Mandate consultation in Mexico? Almost eight out of 10 citizens said yes they were aware.

About how likely it is that he will vote in the consultation, to which if they are aware, 68.8% answered that it is “very likely”.

While aware and responding to “very likely” their share in real terms was 54.5 percent.

In this regard, FactoMétrica, a pollster dedicated to electoral issues and opinion studies, said that this percentage “is not a forecast” but “the response expressed by the respondents” and recalled that the estimated participation of some academics is only 27 percent.

Meanwhile, 46.8% agree that AMLO should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence, and 53.2% want his term to end in 2024.

According to the INE, the Revocation of Mandate “is the instrument of participation requested by citizens to determine the early conclusion in the performance of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic, based on the loss of confidence”.





