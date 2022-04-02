Reimond Manco referred to Qatar's climate in June, when Peru plays repechage: “It's suffocating”

FIFA officially announced that the repechage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be played in June, the month where the country experiences the highest temperatures. One of those who was able to live this experience was Reimond Manco, who played in this country between 2012 and 2013. There he had to get used to the climate, which he says was “really suffocating” in the middle of the year, when Peru will play the World Cup Repechage.

“It's complicated. Games were always played at night. There is too much heat, the thermal sensation is too strong. It's really suffocating, and even worse in the time of June. I remember that when I arrived they gave me a heat vaccine and they recommended that I go out every day to sunbathe for half an hour, so that my body acclimatizes. But it was almost impossible for me to walk. Our training sessions were from 10 in the evening, because you couldn't run in the morning or afternoon,” he said in an interview with Depor.

In addition, it also did to the players led by Ricardo Gareca and the logistics of the FPF. “The ideal thing for me is to be at least two weeks before the game. Thus, the body acclimatizes. The rival is not yet known, but it could be the United Arab Emirates, and be careful that they are used to that climate and will practically play at home”, commented former alianza Lima.

As it was known, temperatures in the middle of the year in the Asian country reach 50 degrees C. Moreover, it is only three months of winter and the remaining nine months are summer. That is why FIFA decided to change the date of the World Cup from June to November.

Remember that Reimond Manco played between the 2012 and 2013 seasons in the current host country of the world cup. 'Rei' passed from León de Huánuco in Liga 1 and surprised everyone by going to one of the most unknown leagues in those years. It didn't last long because of the lack of habit and returned to Peruvian football to play for the UTC of Cajamarca.

El delantero jugó entre el 2012 y 2013 en Qatar, pero regresó rápido al fútbol peruano.

SANTIAGO SALAZAR ON QATAR'S CLIMATE:

Another of those who provided his opinion for Depor was Santiago Salazar, a former footballer who played for the Asian country's Al Shamal in 2005. The former defender is also inclined to what Reimond Manco said. “You can't even play in winter,” he said.

“The issue of heat is overwhelming. It's different from where we live. The issue of heat is an important factor to be taken into account by Peru, because it will be hard. For example, there you train and play at night. Not even in winter, to give you an idea, you can play”, he said.

WHEN DOES THE REPECHAJE PERU PLAY

The 'bicolor' will know if it is part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup when it defines the match against the United Arab Emirates or Australia on June 13 from 01:00pm (Peruvian time) in Doha. Both countries, which play the Asian Qualifiers, will play their commitment on the 7th of the same month.

Perú sería parte del grupo D si vence en el repechaje a Qatar 2022.

TIM CAHILL REFERRED TO THE REPECHAGE:

One of those who referred to the World Cup Repechage was Tim Cahill, former footballer and emblematic figure of the Australian national team, who will fight with the United Arab Emirates and Peru for a place in the top football party.

“The Australian national team has everything we need to achieve the goal. I feel that Australia is going to play its sixth world cup in history. I hope it will be so and that it plays a great role,” commented the footballer who retired in 2019, during the ceremony in Doha, where the mascot and the official song of the World Cup were also presented.

Ambos se enfrentaron en la tercera fecha de la fase de grupos de Rusia 2018. Foto: FIFA.

KEEP READING