Qatar 2022 World Cup: know the stadiums where Peru would play if it overcomes the repechage

The Peruvian national team still has to pass the repechage to secure its place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but with the draw this Friday, April 01 he was able to know who he could play with, when he would face them and where . Both Peru, the United Arab Emirates and Australia may fall into the group to face France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group D, where the 'white-red' would be located, has the chance of playing in four stadiums, three with a capacity for 40,000 people and another for 80,000 people, the latter being in charge of hosting the grand final of the world championship tournament. These are the four stadiums where the matches of the possible group of the 'bicolor' will take place:

Lusail Stadium

With a capacity for 80,000 people, this stadium is located in the city of Lusail. This scenario will be that of the final match that will define the world champion and nine other commitments. The structure is designed to withstand air conditioning. After the World Cup, this construction will go to shops, cafes, sports facilities, schools and clinics, among other establishments.

Este escenario albergará la gran final del mundial Qatar 2022. Foto: FIFA.

Stadium 974 (formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud)

Located in the city of Doha, this venue was specially built for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Something distinctive and unique is that its structure is made from recycled transport containers. In addition, it is the first detachable stadium. It has a capacity for 40 thousand people and will be the venue for six matches of the group stage and one in the round of 16.

Su estructura está elaborada por contenedores de carga reciclados. Foto: El Financiero.

Estadio Education City

This sports venue is also located Al-Rayyan, in Doha, capital of the host country of this great event. As the name specifies, a large number of educational institutions are located around it. It has a capacity for 40 thousand people. It was inaugurated in 2020. This stage will host six group matches, one in the round of 16 and the other in the quarterfinals.

Este estadio tiene capacidad para 40 mil personas.

Al Jonoub Stadium

The last stadium where the Peruvian national team is likely to play is located in Al-Wakrah. It also has a capacity for 40,000 spectators, being inaugurated in May 2019. Its eye-catching structure can be differentiated, since it is based on the boats that were used for pearl fishing. This stage will host six group stage matches and one round of 16 matches.

Estadio con capacidad para 40 mil personas albergará partidos de fase de grupos, octavos y cuartos.

GROUP D DATES:

Tuesday, November 22 Peru, Australia or UAE vs France

Saturday, November 26 Peru, Australia or UAE vs Tunisia

Wednesday, November 30 Peru, Australia or UAE vs Denmark

THIS IS HOW THE GROUPS OF THE QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP WERE FORMED:

GROUP A

- Qatar

- Ecuador

- Senegal

- Netherlands

GROUP B

- England

- Iran

- United States

- Scotland, Wales or Ukraine

GROUP C

- Argentina

- Saudi Arabia

- Mexico

- Poland

GROUP D

- France

- Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates

- Denmark

- Tunisia

GROUP E

- Spain

- Costa Rica or New Zealand

- Germany

- Japan

GROUP F

- Belgium

- Canada

- Marruecos

- Croatia

GROUP G

- Brazil

-Serbia

- Switzerland

- Cameroon

GROUP H

- Portugal

- Ghana

- Uruguay

- Republic of Korea

