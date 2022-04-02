Petroperú: Humberto Campodónico named new chairman of the board

The engineer and energy specialist Humberto Campodónico has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of directors of Petroleos del Peru S.A. - Petroperú, replacing Mario Contreras Ibarcena.

The appointment has been ratified through an agreement of the Shareholders' Meeting of the state oil company and was notified with a significant fact to the Superintendency of the Securities Market (SMV). With this news, Campodónico Sánchez returns to Petroperú, after having held the presidency between July 2011 and December 2012. This was during the administration of former President Ollanta Humala.

Humberto Campodónico is an industrial engineer from the National University of Engineering (UNI) and a master's degree in Economics for Development from the University of Paris, France. In addition, he is a professor at the Faculty of Economics of San Marcos.

He has also published numerous books on energy and hydrocarbon management and international economics. The engineer is recognized as one of the main drivers of the mass expansion of Camisea natural gas in the country.

MORE BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Along with Humberto Campodónico, professionals Luis Gonzales Talledo, Carlos Vives, José Olivares Canchari and Víctor Murillo have also been selected to the Petroperú board.

Carlos Vives Suarez

Vives Suárez is a petroleum engineer graduated from the National University of Engineering (UNI), with 40 years of experience in the Petroleum Industry in the phases of Exploration and Exploitation of Hydrocarbons (Upstream stream) and related activities such as environmental protection, community relations, prior consultation.

Luis Gonzales Talledo

Gonzáles Talledo is a chemical engineer, has been director of the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and occupied the deputy ministries of mines and energy in Minem. He has also been president of the board of directors of the Empresa de Generacion Electrica del Sur S.A. (Egesur).

Jose Olivares Canchari

Olivares Canchari is an economist and is currently a member of the board of directors of the Banco de la Nación, representing the Ministry of Economy and Finance. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Mivivienda Fund, representing the Ministry of Housing.

On the other hand, he has served as president of the Latin American and Caribbean Debt Group (LAC DEBT GROUP — IDB), and Director of the Latin American Government Treasurers Forum (FOTEGAL).

Victor Murillo

Murillo is an electrical engineer and has been deputy minister of hydrocarbons, and director of monitoring and evaluation of the Technical Agency for the Administration of Sanitation Services (OTASS). In addition, until now, he has been president of Egesur.

FERNANDO DE LA TORRE IS GENERAL MANAGER OF PETROPERU

On March 21, Fernando de la Torre Tejada was appointed general manager in charge of the Petroperú company.

De la Torre holds a degree in Management from the Universidad del Pacífico, with a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a specialist in international banking, knowledge in liability restructuring and business reengineering.

In addition, he has extensive experience in the areas of finance, banking and risk management; and held the position of Corporate Finance Manager of Petroleos del Peru Petroperú S.A.

His appointment comes after Hugo Chavez Arévalo submitted his irrevocable resignation from the position of General Manager and as a member of the board of Petroperú effective March 21. That is why a session of the Board of Directors was held this Monday in which the appointment of his replacement was as an agenda item.

The economist's management has been questioned since it became known that he had visited the Government Palace to meet with the president, Pedro Castillo, and that the record of visits showed that businessman Samir Abudaye, who later won a tender with Petroperu, and lobbyist Karelim López, would also have been at that headquarters of the Executive at the same time.

