Los Bukis in Guadalajara: the group will offer a discount on tickets for their last show

On March 29, Los Bukis announced their second date in Guadalajara, the opening of this concert - which will be the last in the north of the country - was held before the high demand for tickets for their first event.

As a way of thanking the public, the promoter Musicvibe announced that people who buy their tickets directly at the Jalisco Stadium box office will have a discount.

Tickets to see Los Bukis in Guadalajara on September 16 will start to be sold from Monday, April 4, both at the ticket offices of the venue and on the Funticket platform, a website where you can now see the locations of the stadium.

Los Bukis darán un descuento a quien adquiera sus boletos en taquilla (Foto: Instagram/@somoslosbukis)

According to the platform that will sell the tickets, ticket prices will range from 450 to 9,300 Mexican pesos, the first cost has a limited view and the second is the closest to the stage.

On this website it can be seen that these will be the costs for other sections of the Guadalajara stadium: Diamond Court A and B at 8,206 pesos; Diamond C Court at 7,552 pesos; Central VIP Court at 7,032 pesos; General Standing (A and B) at 3,510 pesos; Preferential West at 3,152 pesos; West seats at 1,631 ; Upper Central West at 1,397 and Upper South at 692 pesos, respectively.

So far it is not known how much the discount will be for buying tickets at the box office, so fans of Los Bukis will have to go personally to the Jalisco Stadium next Monday, April 4. It should be noted that this benefit will be limited.

La nueva fecha del concierto de Los Bukis será el 16 de septiembre (Foto: Funticket)

After 26 years without performing as a group, Los Bukis announced their tour A sung story, this tour has already toured some cities in the United States and will arrive in Mexico in the second half of 2022.

Taking into account the new concert, this is the complete list of days and cities in which the group led by singer Marco Antonio Solís will be presented:

- September 3rd at the Caliente Stadium located in Tijuana, Baja California

- September 10 at the Sultanes de Monterrey Stadium, in the state of Nuevo León.

- September 15 at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara.

- September 16 at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara.

- November 5 at the Venustiano Carranza Stadium located in Morelia, Michoacán.

- December 3rd at the Azteca Stadium located in Mexico City.

La gira Una historia Cantada representa el regreso de esta agrupación (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

Coincidentally, the members of Los Bukis played together for the last time in Mexico on May 18, 1996 in Guadalajara, the city where they decided to give two concerts.

This is why the new concert in Guadalajara represents an extra opportunity for fans of Los Bukis to have the opportunity to see them live. The sale of tickets for the tour A History sung was so successful, that its ticket numbers are only below those of the band Rolling Stones, according to Pollstar data.

On this occasion Marco Antonio Solis, Joel Solis, Javier Solis, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio El Chivo Cortez, Pedro Sánchez and Pepe Guadarrama will play both for their most loyal followers and for the new generations, as there are “old and romantic souls” who identify with their themes.

Performers of hits such as My Greatest Need, Your Prison, Love Me, I Need You and How I Was to Fall in Love with You will only perform in stadiums on this tour.

