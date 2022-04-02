El Xocas: Who is “CathyVipi” in the life of the Spanish streamer?

Latest news on Twitch. In March, a curious event was recorded on the famous platform that brings together experts in video games and other types of interaction topics. Nobody imagined that a live broadcast would cause a series of criticisms against El Xocas, one of the Spanish streamers with a large number of followers. If you've been on social media, you may have come across countless memes related to him and what happened on his channel. So that you understand better, we are going to explain the context of what happened.

WHO IS THE XOCAS?

His birth name is Joaquín Dominguez and he gained internet fame as the biggest World of Warcraft streamer in Spain. His knowledge in the game generated him to accumulate a large number of followers on digital platforms, taking him as a top reference. Before reaching the world of the Internet, El Xocas lived the dream of many football lovers by being part of the Real Madrid editorial team. In order to dedicate himself full-time to his role as a content creator, he said goodbye to the Spanish club to start a new adventure.

Collaborations with other Spanish streamers were not long in coming, so it gained greater visibility and reach in this community. For 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, he received important recognition as the winner of the ESLAND award, receiving the title of “Revelation Streamer of the Year”, although fans indicated that ElMariana should have been the absolute winner for his growth on platforms. In addition, by January 2022, the Spaniard broke a record number of spectators by gathering 1.2 million people to follow the minute by minute of their participation in the SquidCraft Games.

WHO IS CATHYVIPI ON TWITTER?

During a live broadcast on Twitch, El Xocas was showing some tabs on his computer, without imagining that by carelessness he would reveal that he was running a fake Twitter account. Quickly, his followers who were connected at the time made captures and shared them on social media. When exposed, the Spaniard could only accept that the user “CathyVipi” belonged to him and it was he who used that name in order to defend himself from criticism.

Some users took the trouble to review all of that user's tweets before he deleted the account and found that he had directed aggressive messages to other streamers he has previously been seen sharing with.

STREAMERS' REACTIONS ON TWITCH

Although at first they did not want to speak out about what happened, their followers who connected to the broadcasts commented on them to ask their opinion about what El Xocas did on Twitter. In the case of experienced streamer El Rubius, he said that what happened only reflects that his colleague is not well in mental health, but that this should not be a excuse to ignore what happened. In the case of IlloJuan, he took a critical and at the same time comical stance by sharing memes sent to him by his subscribers.

A separate event experienced Juan Guarnizo, the most followed streamer in Latin America, who revealed that the Spaniard contacted him to apologize and try to explain what he did. This communication came about because messages from the fake account attacking Arigameplays were shared on social networks. Although 'Juaniquilador' expressed that false content could be leaked, it left him a doubt.

RETURN TO THE LIVE

After confessing that he was attacking his detractors through a fake Twitter account, Joaquín Domínguez returned to Twitch self-criticizing what he did and tried to give his reasons why he acted that way.

