Who are Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, the singers of the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is the song presented by FIFA as the official theme for this year's World Cup in Qatar. It is a collaboration between Latin-American singer Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, and Doja Aisha born performer.

Trinidad Cardona is an American singer, who shares his life with two mothers, one of Mexican origin and the other Puerto Rican, who became known with his song “Jennifer”. The artist points out that his personal experiences, which include a biological father in prison and a couple of mothers who declared themselves lesbians, are his greatest inspirations, with which he seeks to reach all people.





Davido, in addition to being a singer, is a composer and producer. He was born in Atlanta, USA, but raised in Laos, Nigeria. This cultural mix has been able to reflect it in his music, his best-known songs are Don Jazzy, 2 Face idibia or Wande Coal. Experts say he is one of the most relevant Nigerian artists to this day.

Aisha is the local touch of the single, she stresses that she has a personal connection to the theme and the event that will take place in her country at the end of the year. The artist is one of the most popular in Qatar, her fame has led her to have appearances at the General Assembly of the United Nations, in addition, to be present at the opening of the Doha Festival City.

Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha are the first artists to embody the excitement of the football world cup, with a song that mixes rhythm and blues (R&B) and reggae. The profile of these artists enriches the idea that FIFA wants to present.



