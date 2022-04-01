Shakira goes viral on the internet: fans remember the “Waka Waka” of the 2010 World Cup

Shakira holds a ball that will be used for the final soccer match of the World Cup at the Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday July 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

After the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) confirmed that Hayya Hayya (Better Together), or “Better Together” in Spanish, will be the official song of the world cup from Qatar 2022, the famous Barranquilla singer Shakira became a trend on social networks for a particular reason.

Thousands of football fans around the world rememberone of the greatest achievements of the performer - singing Waka Waka (This is Africa) at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, more than 12 years ago.

However, although more than a decade has passed, the sticky rhythm of the Colombian single is still in the minds of international football fans and, upon listening to Hayya Hayya, they remembered Shakira's hit and how it marked a milestone in World Cup history.

In fact, netizens not only highlighted Shakira's Waka Waka, but also remembered “La-la-la”, another of the Colombian's football successes, which she released for the world cup in Brazil in 2014 in collaboration with Carlinhos Brown.

For now, it is known that Hayya Hayya (Better Together) will be played by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha and will be the melody that will kick off this year's football world cup which, for the first time in its history, will take place at the end of the year: from November 21 to December 18.

“This song, which brings together voices from across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, symbolizes how music and football can bring the world together,” said Kay Madati, FIFA's chief commercial officer.

Although the Colombian national team failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, the country's representation of coffee and brandy has been marked in several of the sports tournaments, either by the players or by the musical rhymes that have accompanied the competitions.

In Infobae we recounted the songs of the last world championships that, with the confirmation of this year's single, opens the way to another single that will be sung on all continents of the globe.

This melody was given by the Americans Will Smith and Nicky Jam, together with the Kosovo Albanian Era Istrefi, who performed the song produced by the famous DJ Diplo.

This single was performed by Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte which marked a new era in football. What's more, in that championship, the Colombian team achieved great wins and, almost, it is among the favorites.

It is worth remembering that the song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was presented in the run-up to the raffle that will choose the path that each team will have to draw to lift the long-awaited World Cup. In Pot 1, the teams with the best FIFA ranking and the host (Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal) were matched.

