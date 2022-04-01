Daniel Salaverry: “The president is interested in oxygenating his cabinet and improving the profiles of officials

Daniel Salaverry was consulted by the press on the way out of the Government Palace about the nominees to occupy the Ministry of Health (Minsa), after former Minister Hernán Condori was censored by the Congress of the Republic. Thus, the presidential adviser said that President Pedro Castillo, and the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, are already evaluating some names in order to elect the official.

“I know that they are evaluating some names and that in the next few hours, maybe tomorrow, they will have the replacement,” he said.

“The president is interested, as I have told you, in oxygenating his cabinet and improving, whenever the opportunity arises, the profiles of these officials,” he added.

Similarly, he was asked about what kind of characteristics or qualities this future minister should have. Faced with this, the counselor first clarified that this is a decision that will be made by the president and the premier, and that he has no direct role in it. Thus, he clarified that his position is ad honorem and he merely gives his personal recommendations to the president.

Even so, he mentioned some of the qualities that he, as in his personal opinion, considers the future holder of Minsa should have.

“Obviously, first, that he does not have any kind of background, that he is a correct person in his career as a doctor; but above all as a manager. Because you don't just have to be a medical specialist, you have to know how to manage a ministry, which isn't easy,” said Salaverry.

Congreso aprobó la mensura de censura a Hernán Condori y notificó al presidente Castillo, el 31 de marzo.

ABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S NEPHEWS

Similarly, Salaverry was consulted about the current situation of the President's nephews, who are still at large. It is worth mentioning that they are being investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor and that the Ministry of the Interior has included them in the Rewards Programme.

Faced with this, he again declared that he does not advise the President on legal matters. “It is not my place, I am not his lawyer nor am I a lawyer for his family. What I do is give him my point of view,” he said.

“My personal opinion is that every time there is a provision of any judicial body, be it the Public Prosecutor's Office or the Judiciary, it must be respected and abided by it. My personal recommendation to the people who are involved in these events is that they become legal, that they come forward and show that the accusations to which they are subject have no arguments or legal grounds. As would any honest citizen who feels innocent of any accusation,” he declared.

PRICE INCREASE

On the other hand, the president's adviser, Pedro Castillo, also commented that the Government is considering giving some incentive or exemption for the food they are presenting a rise in their prices, like corn.

“I want to make it clear, as the premier also said, that in no way can the government regulate prices. What it can give is incentives, lower tariffs. To see how it slows down this increase, not as a result of economic mismanagement in the country, but as a result of the impact that our economy has, so it is being seen abroad,” he said.

The price of corn has influenced the price of chicken, which in some regions reaches figures higher than S/15 soles. According to the Marketing and Prices Bulletin of BIRDS - March 2022 of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri), this Thursday, March 31, “the chicken standing was sold at S/6.87 per kilogram, increasing by ten cents compared to yesterday; not being able to sell the total amount offered”.

In the case of vegetables, the average price increase is 107%, according to the Report on Income and Prices in the LARGE WHOLESALE MARKET OF LIMA del Midagri.

KEEP READING