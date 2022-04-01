CDMX will continue at the green light: these are the 3 recommendations on the use of face masks

Ciudad de México, agosto 24, 2021 Personas observan útiles escolares en un puesto ubicado en la calle de Mesones. Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae

Given a good outlook in the numbers of hospitalizations in Mexico City, it will remain unchanged at the epidemiological traffic light for the following days, as announced by Eduardo Clark García, director general of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation of the CDMX.

“We will continue at the green light for at least two more weeks. We have the good news that we came out at zero points out of 40, that is, we don't have any indicators that are not at minimum risk, or of infections, or hospitalizations, or deaths, or their respective tendencies,” Clark García reiterated during a press conference.

He also stated that this is the “best time” that has been at historic lows since the start of the pandemic two years ago, due to the statistics he presented related to COVID-19.

Only the number of hospitalizations in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico continues to fall, with 231 admissions reported and 16 fewer were reported yesterday, according to the most recent data.

Ciudad de México, agosto 24, 2021. Un hombre sostiene un cartel que anuncia el correcto uso del cubrebocas, así como porta en una bolsa para repartir a quines no hagan uso del mismo en la calle de Madero del Centro Histórico. Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae

Regarding Mexico City, there are also positive figures, since there were 195 people hospitalized who tested positive for the virus until yesterday's outage and it continues to decline, reported the director of ADIP.

“We are practically at half our minimum, which was less than 400 of the previous one we observed in the middle of the year of 2021.”

Due to the decline in all indicators in CDMX, the secretary of health, Oliva López, released the general recommendations on the use of face coverings that are:

1.- The voluntary use of face masks is considered in open spaces, without crowds and with a healthy distance.

2.- Continue use in poorly ventilated and closed places.

3.- Maintain use in older adults with chronic or immunosuppressive diseases and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The new indications for the use of face masks will be maintained until further notice and in relation to the indicators presented in the CDMX.

The population is also asked to continue with the sanitary and preventive measures that have been announced since the beginning of the pandemic, which are: frequent hand washing, gel application and healthy distance.

Vacunas seguirán a rezagados. (Foto: CDMX)

NATIONAL VACCINATION PLAN

Clark García announced that the National Vaccination Plan will be maintained to provide care for stragglers, that is, anyone who fails to receive their first dose or complete their vaccination schedule.

The vaccination process will take place from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8, in the same vaccination units that have been established for a couple of weeks.

What are the venues?

*Weapons room

-First dose to people over 18 years old. (AstraZeneca vaccine)

-Second dose to over 18 (AstraZeneca).

-Reinforcement to anyone who is 18 years old and over (AstraZeneca).

-First and second doses to young people aged 15 and 17.

-First and second doses to young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities.

-Second dose (Vaccines: Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca)

All interested parties must bring their vaccination record and an official identification or photocopy. People are also asked to attend to get vaccinated, wear comfortable clothing and be prevented from any weather situation, since the vaccination units are in the open air.

