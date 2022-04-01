Barranquilla Zoo was recognized as a Science Center

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MinCiencias) recognized the Barranquilla Zoo (ZooBaq) as a Science Center, which will allow this entity to access resources for its institutional strengthening. This designation will allow ZooBAQ to become a driver of science, technology and innovation in the Caribbean region.

It should be noted that the Barranquilla Zoo is key in the consolidation of the Atlantic capital as a biodiversity city. The entity leads initiatives for environmental education, citizen science and recognition of the services that biodiversity provides to the city and citizens.

It is noted that less than a year ago the Barranquilla Zoo was internationally accredited by the Latin American Association of Zoos and Aquariums (ALPZA), an organization that brings together the most prestigious zoological institutions in Latin America known for promoting animal welfare and environmental education.

“Despite being a year of great financial challenges and uncertainty for the future, the Barranquilla Zoo did not let down its guard and continued to work towards improving its standards, in order to obtain the accreditation granted by the Latin American zoos and aquariums guild, Alpza,” ZooBaq said in a press release.

The institution began the accreditation process in March 2020, just as it entered into a crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic, which forced the place to close and affected finances to the point where the zoo's directives did not know how to feed the animals. After conducting donation campaigns and receiving the help of people from all over the world and public and private entities, ZooBAQ was able to consolidate itself as an institution that looks after the welfare of species.

The ALPZA accreditation committee considers six variables to deliver certification: safety, animal welfare, conservation, sustainability, research and education. This last point is one of the strongest points of ZooBaQ, because the institution constantly holds talks and seminars aimed at children, young people, adults and even journalists, so that everyone is aware of caring for the environment.

“This seal of excellence is the result of the quality work of the group of collaborators and the constant support of the allies of this educational and environmental space, with a history of almost seventy years, and wide national and international recognition. Citizen science in Barranquilla began at the Zoo and we hope to continue bringing it to communities in the Caribbean region, through our education, research and conservation projects,” said Farah Ajami Peralta, executive director of the Barranquilla Botanical and Zoological Foundation.

By accrediting Zoobaq, ALPZA grants it certain benefits, such as technical support to manage contributions and contracts, increases eligibility for grants and promotes spaces for the association's member institutions to share conservation experiences. This accreditation is valid for five years, after this time, the ZooBAQ will have to undergo the process again.

The zoo's directives recalled that in order to maintain its high standards and remain a benchmark for biodiversity, the help of the population is necessary. This support can be made effective through voluntary contributions and, of course, the visit of locals and tourists.

