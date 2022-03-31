They captured those responsible for running over two traffic policemen in Ecatepec to avoid a fine

This Wednesday, a video recorded by the cameras of the C5 was released in which a driver was hit by two women traffic police officers in Ecatepec to avoid a violation due to the fact that he was not circulating due to environmental contingency.

This footage shows a section of Avenida Central, at the height of Vocacional 3, located in the Valle de Ecatepec neighborhood of this municipality in the State of Mexico, where the agents carried out an operation to guarantee the operation of the Today does not circulate program.

Therefore, and to avoid blocking the Mexibus lane heading towards Ciudad Azteca, they stopped three vehicles, including the gray Fiat with red trunk, which, being in danger of being sanctioned, decided to ram the four policemen who prevented it from passing.

Two of them were seriously injured and within a few seconds he fled the scene. Immediately, the rest of the uniformed men approached their companions to attend to them and divert traffic from where they were lying. In addition, a patrol started to reach him, but after a while they did not find those responsible.

The subjects tried to escape in CDMX (Photo: Edomex Security Secretariat)

The victims of this attack were identified as Sihomara García, 37, who had contusions to the skull and extremities, as well as a frontal wound. It was also reported that Adelina Ivón Vicente, 48, also had contusions, although only to the extremities.

Subsequently, the Secretary of Security of Edomex reported that, as a result of their injuries, they were transferred to an ISEMyM clinic. He also confirmed that they undertook an operation and follow-up with the C5 cameras to find those responsible.

The official statement mentioned that the men who ran over the two police officers of the General Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic (DGSpYT) were presented to the competent authority to disclose responsibility for the crimes of injury and resistance.

It was detailed that the actions were carried out by members of the agency's General Directorate for Combating Vehicle Theft and Transport (DGCRvYT), who implemented the deployment of search to find their whereabouts.

Both were made available to the authorities (Photo: Edomex Security Secretariat)

“With the support of video surveillance cameras, staff from the Center for Control, Command, Communication, Computing and Quality (C5) reported the target's journey in real time; while field officers carried out territorial deployment and upon detection of their possible entry into the capital of the country, work was coordinated with their counterparts capitalinos”, said the Mexican institution.

Agents managed to catch up with the subjects at Constitución de la República Avenue, in the Providencia neighborhood, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor's office, belonging to the CDMX. The uniformed men asked the crew to stop the march, an action they carried out.

The men were identified as Alary “N” and Omar “N”, who, after hearing their rights, were transferred to the Public Prosecutor's Office of San Cristóbal, in the municipality of Ecatepec, where the research kit was initiated to determine their legal status.

It is expected that in the next few hours his legal status and a possible trial against him will be clarified, in the event that investigations into the relationship with the event that left two officers injured, which, until now, are kept under medical supervision. The length of time they will be kept out of service is unknown.

