Ex-partner of César Bono visited the actor when he was hospitalized

A few weeks ago, César Bono, a 71-year-old Mexican actor, was seriously hospitalized due to complicated intestinal bleeding, which led to a delicate surgery; within days of being hospitalized, the comedian was finally discharged from the clinic on March 21.

However, the exact moment when he left the hospital was not observed, as an ambulance transported him to his next destination. However, the magazine TV Notas conducted an interview with the son of artist Leonardo Bono, who commented that he and his family were very happy to know that he was already at home with his older brother.

“A lot of anguish, but he is already at home with my older brother, with whom he lives after my mother's separation, which is who I live with,” he stressed for the magazine.

He also confirmed that César's recent ex-partner was in the hospital visiting the actor, because he could not bear to see his children in poor condition because of their father's health, so he went several times to support whatever was necessary, however, L Leonardo stressed that his desire is to be merely reserved on the subject.

César Bono was visited by his ex-partner, because after their separation he is still an important part of his life (IG: cesarbonoficial)

“My mother broke her heart to see her children having a hard time and she went to the hospital to support us; 33 years of marriage cannot be erased, my mother does not have a heart of stone and of course she cared a lot about my father's health,” Leonardo said.

Faced with this situation, he questioned a possible reconciliation between César Bono and Patricia Castro, a couple whom he married in 1988, after separating from Xóchitl who was her first marriage which lasted 15 years in concubinage.

Well, after the separation of César and Patricia last year, where the The 70-year-old actor stated that he was no longer romantically related to his wife because they decided to separate given the distancing that arose because they did not know how to face the last losses they experienced together, their youngest son commented that a return would be a decision on the part of those involved, because the only thing he hopes is that both will find happiness.

“It's a matter of the two of them, I just want them to be happy. In addition, they will have to meet again in my theatrical premieres and at my wedding, they will always have to be united”, he said in the interview.

Patricia Castro separated in 2021 from César Bono, with whom she procreated two children and raised three others, from each other's first marriages (Photo: Twitter)

Last year, the actor explained for the morning show Sale el Sol that their relationship ended because of situations in which they could not get ahead, “I think, I don't want to blame anything or anyone, but he had to see a lot of the pain of some deaths in order not to be able to get rid of that great pain, that great absence. So, instead of getting ahead, we stayed halfway through the trip my ex-wife and I,” explained the protagonist of the play Defending the Caveman.

He alluded to the fact that their relationship did not end due to lack of love, because he related that despite the circumstances he has a great appreciation for his ex-partners since they were both an important part of their lives as well as being the mothers of their children.

“Not in my case. I loved my ex-wives. I love the mothers of my children, with each of them two sons, two daughters with daughters with one and two sons with the other. I love them, I love my children, I love my grandchildren but then they stop loving you and then go on with life,” he said.

