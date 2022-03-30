Peruvian national team: Gianluca Lapadula was congratulated by Benevento after going to the pre-Qatar repechage 2022

The Peruvian national team had a great night last Tuesday, March 29, after beating its Paraguayan counterpart 2-0 on the last date of the South American Qualifiers. This result has allowed him to finish fifth, so he will play the repechage consecutively after Russia 2018. In this regard, Benevento, Gianluca Lapadula's club, sent a message of congratulations to the footballer on this historic event.

Although it wasn't just the Peruvian striker, as Poland's Kamil Glik also won a victory with his team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “Congratulations to Kamil Glik who snatched the pass to Qatar 2022 and Gianluca Lapadula who qualified with his Peru to the world playoffs!!” , was the publication of the Italian cast through their Twitter account, celebrating the achievements of the players on their squad.

Benevento's post on Twitter after Peru's victory with Gianluca Lapadula.

In the case of the European defender, he started 2-0 in favor of his team against Sweden played for the repechage. This allowed him to directly qualify for the World Cup event and secure his place among the best teams on the planet. In addition, it is a fixture for coach Fabio Caserta in the Italian squad that has the mission of returning to Serie A.

For his part, Gianluca Lapadula has a lot to do with this rebound and access to the repechage by the 'blanquirroja'. Since the national jersey was worn in November 2020 in the loss to Chile on a visit by Playoffs, the Peruvian team has had remarkable development and growth. This is despite the fact that at the beginning of 2021 the results did not accompany and I was looking at the bottom of the standings that I was thinking about a classification. In addition, the one born in Turin suffered from adaptation with the Peruvian game so that there could be an understanding on the field.

PERU IMPROVEMENT

However, the change came in the wake of the 2-1 victory over Ecuador in Quito. In that match, Lapadula attended twice for the goals of Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula. From there, in the Copa America in Brazil he scored 3 goals (against Ecuador, Paraguay and Colombia) and provided 1 assist. His participation and integration with the 'bicolor' became more noticeable, to the point that he came to exchange jokes and celebrations with his colleagues.

Although in Playoffs he did not manage to score, until the duel against Bolivia in Lima and scored the first goal of that 3-0 win. Cueva himself and Sergio Peña completed the rout. But in a match where he suffered more than enough was in the triumph by 2 to 1 against Venezuela in Caracas. 'Lapa 'opened the account' with a big header after an excellent cross by André Carrillo. The Venezuelans tied through Darwin Machís, until 'Aladino' appeared to place the second with a free-kick score that hit the barrier.

Finally, the match against Paraguay was decisive in securing that quota for the repechage against the representative of Asia. And what did Gianluca do: he scored a goal and brushed another one on the pole. In total, he scored 3 goals in the Qatar 2022 Playoffs, although his contribution on the field, both with the strikes and defensive actions are also to be highlighted.

Gianluca Lapadula and evidence of his harmony with the Peruvian national team celebrating with Christian Cueva and André Carrillo. | Photo: FPF

MATCH WITH BENEVENTO

After the match, the Peruvian attacker will return to Benevento to return to training for the match he will play against Pisa for Serie B this Saturday, April 2nd . However, in the duel against the 'Guaraníes' he was bandaged with ice on his ankle, so we would have to wait if it is a serious injury or if he will be fit.

