Arriving at dawn, woman set fire to her partner in Soledad (Atlántico)

A case of domestic violence occurred in the San Vicente neighborhood, located in Soledad, Atlántico, when Hugo Manuel Rojas (45) returned home early Tuesday after having spent time with his friends at the home where his mother resides, in Villa Adela.

When he was received by his partner, there was an argument in which he demanded that he arrive late at night; later Rojas went to sleep and at rest, the woman would have sprayed alcohol and set fire, resulting in second and third type burns on 45% of his body.

In testimony collected by the newspaper EL HERALDO, a relative of the victim related what happened:

Rojas' cries prompted the intervention of a 17-year-old son, the product of another romantic relationship, who extinguished the flames on his body and accompanied him to his sister's residence, where he asked for help to be taken to the Adelita de Char clinic, located in Soledad.

Given the seriousness of the injuries, the doctors referred him to the Reina Catalina clinic, in Barranquilla, where he is based in the Intensive Care Unit.

The coordinator of doctors of this hospital, Jairo Quiroz, reported on the patient's state of health: “He has burns in the anterior chest, upper and lower limbs. The patient is in the ICU and so far it is known that he did not have airway involvement, so it was not necessary to intubate him. What became known is that his romantic partner set him on fire.”

On the other hand, relatives of the victim identified the aggressor as Tania Mendoza Pérez, who had been living with Hugo Manuel Rojas for two years.

“After he did that he picked up a bag, packed clothes and left. Staff from the Prosecutor's Office arrived at the clinic and the complaint was lodged to find it,” said a witness of the events.

It would have been a murder death of two robbers at the hands of a taxi driver

In Barranquilla there was an attempted robbery against a taxi driver that resulted in the death of two robbers after a struggle with the driver.

The news shocked the community because once again the alerts were turned on for security issues. However, after a few days, a new version of events is known that would change the course of the investigation and contradict the first version of the driver, identified as Carlos Sánchez.

The testimony was delivered by a relative of one of the victims, Mr. Albert Coronado, father of Kevin Coronado Archibold, who claimed that what happened was not a robbery, but a murder, since apparently the taxi driver and his son had been having a quarrel for three years.

“First of all, it is a problem that had been going on for three years in the Olympic Village and I want the name of Luis Jimenez not to be said in between, who they want to make them look like a criminal and that is not the case,” said Kevin's father and added that, “There was no robbery if there was a direct attack on my son because of a problem he has. transcendence of three years ago”.

Coronado also clarified that there are inconsistencies because that day there were not only the three of them, the taxi driver, his son and his son's friend, but there was a fourth person who would be protecting because he has a criminal record, in addition, that Luis Alberto Jiménez González, the subject who accompanied his son, was not a criminal, he won the first leg selling shoes.

“They met on Saturday, his brother (named Hector) whom his father did not bring to justice, but who did participate in the attack. It was the two brothers, Hector and Carlos,” he said. “He (the dad) introduced Carlos because he is a taxi driver and makes it look like a robbery. Because he was a policeman, he had the shrewdness to make up the report,” he questioned about the facts.





