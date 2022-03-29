This is how the capital council did, according to the report of 'Bogotá how are we going'

Recently, the first report on monitoring and evaluation of institutional performance of the Bogotá Council was released, whose members took office in January 2020. The findings were presented by 'Bogotá how are we going', the citizen exercise that monitors the quality of life of the capital, through its program: 'Council How Vamos'.

It is important to note that monitoring of the Council had to be suspended in the periods of 2020-I, 2020-II and 2021-I due to the isolation measures decreed by the national district government due to the covid-19 pandemic. Thus, after 3 periods, the report is again submitted with the analysis of 2021-II.

Taking into account the new dynamics arising from the pandemic, 'Council How Vamos' made a methodological adjustment in order to continue its regular citizen exercise of monitoring, monitoring and evaluation of the institutional performance of the District Council. Thus, the program focused its attention on performance by flocks and councillors, especially on Political Control (PC) and Normative Activity (AN).

The team of 'Council how are we going' was present at the 145 sessions. From there, it was determined that the First Committee on the Development Plan and Territorial Planning held the most debates on issues of political control, with 20 sessions, and in normative activity, with the same number of meetings.

In the second half of 2021, “70 proposals of the 640 filed in the semester were debated, which were debated in 58 Council sessions.” 32% of the sessions focused on mobility and transport in the city, on topics such as: the Metro, the Green Corridor of the Seventh, the state of the road network and bicycle lanes.

“If we compare the total number of sessions held versus the volume of proposals discussed, the Finance Committee had more proposals discussed per session,” the report noted. While, in relation to normative activity, 38 draft agreements were discussed, of which 17 were converted into city agreements. “57% of these new initiatives are related to the environment, health, and public safety, all authored by councilors,” he added.

Regarding the topics presented by the Claudia López administration, 32% of the Cabildo sessions focused on topics such as: the 2022 district budget, the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) and the Social and Economic Rescue Plan.

Behavior of benches and councillors

The report assured that the behavior of the benches and councillors was remarkable in general. In terms of regulatory activity, 77% of the benches were rated higher than 85%, while 35 councillors (77%) had remarkable performance due to the attention to methodology and four of them exceeded 90% of the rating.

With regard to political control, “92% of the benches performed prominently with ratings above 76%; none performed 'poorly' or 'poorly' (less than 25%).” In this case, 93% of the councillors (42) obtained a higher score of 75% and only one of them achieved a score above 90%.

For both cases, the top five places that stand out are: the Green Alliance Party, the Centro Democrático Party, the Colombia Humana-UP Coalition and the Liberal Party. These represent “the three forces of the Bogotá Council: Opposition, Government and Independent,” the report concluded.

