Raquel Pankowsky: this is how celebrities reacted to the death of the actress

The world of show business is in mourning after the sensitive death of Raquel Pankowsky at the age of 69. So far, the causes of his death and details of the funeral services that will be carried out are unknown. However, after the regrettable news broke, some figures in the media turned to their social networks to express their condolences on his departure.

On March 28, the National Association of Performers (ANDI) confirmed sad news on its Twitter account: “@ANDIMexico announces the passing of interpreting partner Raquel Pankowsky. She is remembered for her participation in productions such as Carousel, a hook to the heart and Dad to every mother. We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” they wrote.

Victoria Ruffo, one of the most renowned actresses in Mexico to the degree of being considered the Queen of soap operas, shared a heartfelt message in honor of the historist on her Twitter account: “QEPD my dear Raquel Pankowsky. Good way! ”.

After the start of the pandemic, the actress made some awareness-raising videos on precautionary measures against COVID-19. Photo: Twitter/ @ANDIMexico

Eduardo España, a performer who has caused a sensation for his comedy roles on television as Germán in Vecinos, also dedicated a few words in memory of his memory through the same platform. The actor confessed that the news shocked him and extended his condolences to his loved ones.

“I was very shocked and saddened by the departure of our beloved Raquel Pankowsky Q.E.P.D. My condolences to her loved ones,” she wrote.

Edgar Vivar, also known as Mr. Barriga for his iconic character in El Chavo del 8, mourned the passing of the well-known actress. With deep feelings, he thanked the years they shared together on and off stage, as well as acknowledging the mark he left on the performance.

this was the last photograph that the actress uploaded to her Instagram account. (Screenshot: @raquelpanmx /Instagram)

“It hurts me dearly to say goodbye to my friend Raquel Pankowsky. Thank you for more than 30 years of friendship, affection and smiles. Standing ovation,” she tweeted along with a photograph of the interpreter from Mexico City.

Arturo Carmona did the same by asking for the actress's eternal rest from How poor so rich and thanked for having had the opportunity to work with her in a play: “Fly high my dear Raquel Pankowsky, thank you for the honor of sharing the stage with you, in Maduras , single and desperate. Rest in Peace, my 'Little Wonder' we will remember you with great affection. QEPD”.

Patricia Reyes Espindola shared that she was very affected by the loss: “I cry, I love her so much.” Pati Chapoy posted a message on his Twitter account: “How sad, today it's time to fire Raquel Pankowski QEPD”, while the former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada, unexpectedly spoke out about it. It should be remembered that the histrionist dared to parody Martha Sahagún, the politician's wife, during her career.

Vicente Foz was President of Mexico from 2000 to 2006. Photo: Cuartoscuro

“For Rachel my admiration and respect. Rest in Peace! A big hug for his relatives,” he tweeted. The famous character of Pankowsky was named Martita According and is considered one of the most successful that he played during his career.

So far the causes of Raquel Pankowsky's death are unknown, but it could be related to the illness she suffered years ago. In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the actress confessed that she had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary (COPD) and explained that one of her biggest fears was getting coronavirus because complications could develop.

“It's so hard for me to breathe [...] I smoked since I was a little girl, well, I lit cigarettes to my parents and then I quit smoking like, it's been a while since I quit smoking, I'm more than 10 years old,” he declared for a video call with the entertainment journalist.

