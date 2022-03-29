Government of Santander denounces that they were not socialized in the environmental impact study of fracking

Hours after it became known that the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) granted Ecopetrol the license to start the Kalé fracking pilot project, in Puerto Wilches (Santander), local authorities reported that they were not socialized with the environmental impact study. In addition, they point out that the initiative was endorsed even though it is not recommended.

The Kalé Research Pilot Project (PPI) aims to gather technical, environmental and social information, the results of which could be the scenario that allows the implementation of fracking as an oil exploration practice in the country. This project approved in Puerto Wilches envisages drilling a 200-foot (60.96-meter) well that will have a trajectory of up to 4,000 feet, or 1,219 kilometers.

Entities linked to the project ensure that fracking projects have all the necessary measures to ensure that the initiative does not leave environmental impacts and, on the contrary, benefit the community. Likewise, they have pointed out that it is not understood why there are those who want to torpedo the process.

Despite these statements, the Government, and even the inhabitants of Puerto Wilches, have insisted on the environmental detriment that this project may result. They pointed out that the Magdalena Medio area is one of the most important in the country and they fear that local fauna and flora will be affected, which in turn would affect their main economic activities.

It is worth mentioning that the Environmental Observatory of the municipality indicated that they have not been clear about the exploitation pilot and denounced that they have been trying to know the information for a long time, but there has been no access to the material. They said they had to collect data on their own and found worrying variables that could affect the population.

“However, from the Free Fracking Alliance, we have analyzed the Environmental Impact Study with 100 organizations, detecting several shortcomings such as public health effects, because there is no clarity as to the compensation that will be made,” said Luisa Acuña, member of the observatory.

The Environmental Observatory commented that other effects or consequences, according to studies carried out by universities in other countries, account for the damage that the ecosystem will suffer, starting pollution to water sources by the fluids that must be used, in addition to microseismicity (movements that occur in soils). characterized by small ruptures of the earth, close to its surface).

In addition to this, the secretary of the environment in Santander assures that there is a risk that communities will be violated as a result of this practice.

“The potential risk faced by communities forces us to take mitigation measures to avoid the presence of actors who spread armed violence against the precursors or detractors of this project,” Sarmiento said.

Despite the concerns and opposition that has been made, PPI Kalé will move forward. The Government of Santander indicated that they expect copetrol to “comply with all contingency protocols, technologies with minimal impact, and solid disclosure at community participation tables.”

