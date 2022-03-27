Honduras vs Mexico: where and at what time to watch the penultimate game of the Tri en route to Qatar 2022

Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Mexico v Honduras - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - October 10, 2021 Mexico's Alexis Vega in action with Honduras' Alexander Lopez REUTERS/Henry Romero

There is less and less time left to meet the three Concacaf countries that will have a participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The last days of the Octagonal will define the top three places and the Mexican National Team will fight for a safe place in the World Cup.

As part of his second elimination match he will face his Honduran counterpart at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras at 5:05pm in Central Mexico. The Tri will play the match without the presence of Gerardo Tata Martino, because due to health problems he was unable to travel with the team.

If Mexico wants to ensure its qualification for Qatar 2022 once, it is forced to beat the Hondurans and avoid complications on the last date.

El Tri is already in Honduras for this afternoon's match (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)

It is common for the Mexican National Team to broadcast its matches on open television and this time it will be no exception. TV Azteca and TUDN are the two television stations in charge of covering the live actions of the concacaf octagonal tie.

Although they are the usual television stations, there are other options to tune in to the game and not miss any relevant action.

Date: Sunday, March 27

Place: Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula Honduras

Opening hours: 17:05 hours in Central Mexico (CT), 16:05 hrs. PT and GMT and 18:05 hrs in the EST time zone (south of the country).

Transmisión: TV Azteca (Canal Azteca 7), TUDN (canal 5).

At 5:05 p.m. will start the penultimate match of the Tri en route to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

Internet: The official TUDN website keeps track of the game live, users will need to enter their Izzi Tv or Blim TV account to access the internet broadcast. While in Azteca Deportes you just have to go to their website and select the option of the Honduras vs Mexico match.

Mobile App: Through the TUDN App you can tune in to the match. Also when you download the Azteca Deportes App.

Social networks: an alternative way to not miss the most relevant events of the penultimate round is through Twitter. The official account of the Mexican National Team @miseleccionmx will carry out a “live” network with the summary and score of the game.

Radio: for fans who do not have access to the internet or television, they will be able to tune in to W Deportes narration on the frequency 730 AM and 96.9 FM.

Tata Martino's team must win their last games to avoid the risk of reaching the playoff zone (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

With 22 points so far, the Tricolor is placed third in the standings, so until now it would have its pass secured to the World Cup. However, due to the difference in points with Costa Rica and Panama, there is a possibility that a series of combinations will occur that will displace the Aztec team.

So the Tata Martino team must win their last games in order not to run the risk of reaching the playoff zone. The ticket to Qatar 2022 will depend solely on the work of the tricolor squad and the results they add up on the court.

The Mexicans are tied in points with the United States, if Mexico wins and the US loses, the national team could aspire to second place and already be sure of their move to Qatar. But if he draws and the Americans win or draw, there will be no change in the table.

Mexico will play without Gerardo Martino, as the coach did not travel with the team due to health problems (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)

If they tied, Mexico would still have doubts about their entry to the World Cup and everything would be defined in the last game of the Octagonal as it would have 23 points; until now Costa Rica is in fourth place with 19 points and if they win, the difference in score with the Tri would be only one point.

If they lose, the picture would become more complicated as the chances of falling to fourth place increase, which forces them to play a continental playoff to go to the world championship.

