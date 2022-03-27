Guide to download Stories from other users on Instagram

It's been a long time since Instagram Stories became one of the main attractions of the social networks, since many apps take great pains to copy them. Many people use stories on Instagram to say things, but by nature it makes many users want to see them again, and not necessarily by entering the user's profile over and over again.

If the above has happened to any Infobae reader, it is important to know that there are ways to download Instagram Stories from a cell phone, either Android or iOS. For this, there are different websites for this purpose and many applications on Google Play. Below are two options, the only problem being ads:

This is how you can download Instagram Stories on an Android device

Among the many options on Google Play, the Android application that has been chosen for this process is called Download Instagram Videos. It's free, 100% secure, has more than 10 million downloads and has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 .

Download videos from Instagram. (photo: Google Play Store)

Once it is downloaded (it will appear as 'IG Downloader' on your smartphone), you need to do the following:

1. Go to Instagram and copy the link of the story you want to download. How? By tapping the three dots icon in the upper right corner and clicking 'Copy Link'.

2. Then open the 'IG Downloader' application and click on 'Paste Link' (the link will be automatically copied to the space provided). You may be prompted to log in to Instagram to continue.

3. Click 'Download' and within seconds it will be downloading.

4. To save, access the history of downloaded stories by clicking the icon in the upper right corner.

4. Tap the three-dot icon where you want to save it, tap 'Share' and select 'Upload Photo' to store this photo or video in your Google Photos account.

IG Downloader. (foto: Instagram video downloader)

This is how you can download Instagram Stories on an iPhone device

Strict App Store rules prevent apps from publicly allowing other users' Stories to be downloaded to iPhone. In this case, Infobae's recommendation is to use a browser (Safari) and open one of the websites that exist on the Internet for that purpose.

One of the best options is without a doubt StoriesDown, an alternative and very simple method (despite the large number of ads) to quickly download Instagram Stories, whether video or photo. Obviously, you can also use this option on Android phones if you don't want to install any application.

Storiesdown for Instagram. (photo: Storiesdown)

The process is as simple as entering the user's name in the space provided and clicking 'Search'.

All stories that the user has published at that time will be displayed immediately, in order from most recent to oldest. Below each of them you can see a 'Download' button. Touch it and accept the download.

Then simply tap on the blue circle in the Safari bar (which indicates that the download is complete) and in the drop-down menu, click 'Download'.

When the list of downloaded content appears, tap the content you want to save on the iPhone and then tap the classic iOS save icon (bottom left corner), which will give you the option to share the file or store it in the smartphone library.

KEEP READING