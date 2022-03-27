From Turkey they blame Falcao for the Galatasaray economic crisis

Soccer Football - Super Lig - Galatasaray v Besiktas - Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - May 8, 2021 Galatasaray's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Falcao García's arrival in Galatasaray, in September 2019, generated great expectations throughout Turkey. The 'Tigre' from Santa Marta had been doing very good campaigns at Monaco, having an average of 23 goals between the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.

On the day of its presentation, Istanbul, the Turkish capital, was full of fans since the Colombian arrived at the airport. Later, at the presentation of the squad, at the Turk Telekom stadium, the footballer 'Cafetero' was the most honored in the midst of the excitement and songs of the fans of 'León'.

However, Falcao could not correspond to the objectives that the directives put on him. The constant injuries caused the top scorer of the Colombia team to be absent a significant number of matches. While in Monaco he came from playing 38 games, in the two years at Galatasaray he did not exceed the average of 20, a situation that gradually increased the annoyance of the fans.

Well, it seems that, a year and a half later, the hiring of Falcao continues to cause financial problems for the Istanbul team. This was revealed in recent hours by Turcan Bolayır, member of the Galatasaray board of directors, through an assembly at which the club's financial statements were also presented.

“Galatasaray's money was burned in Falcao's transfer. He didn't play 29 games. The man is already injured. Galatasaray's money is being diverted,” Bolayır explained.

Although Falcao's arrival in Galatasaray occurred as a free agent, at the end of his loan in Monaco, the Turkish team signed him in exchange for offering him a large salary, the highest of the staff at that time. The president of the team, Burak Elmas, revealed in August 2021 that the salary of the 'Tiger' per season was $9.5 million.

It was that same reason that accelerated the departure of the samario scorer, since, added to his costs, Galatasaray also did not have the financial resources to support him on the squad. “Our income is uncertain. The value of this year's live broadcast is not clear,” Elmas said in an interview with Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik.

Finally, the Colombian gunner ended up playing 43 matches for Galatasaray: 34 in the Super League, three in the local Cup and six in international tournaments. In addition, he scored 20 goals and assisted three times. Some of his numbers remained in debt, since there were more occasions he was off the courts (45 matches) than those he participated. In his adventure in Turkey he was not able to win titles either.

After leaving Galatasaray's coffers, the 'Tiger' made his long-awaited return to LaLiga in Spain. Although he surprised in the first part of the season, scoring five goals, so far this year the ghost of injuries reappeared.

Falcao has not been able to act in the last three league matches of Rayo Vallecano, and this meant that it could not be taken into account by the coach of the Colombia national team, Reinaldo Rueda, for the double round of the qualifying rounds against Bolivia and Venezuela. Falcao's most recent engagement with the Madrid team was on February 26, when he played 17 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at home.

Although there is still no certainty about the problems that plague you, it is related to a muscle injury. But for now it remains to be expected if 'Tigre' can already be available for the next league match, which will be against Granada on April 3.

