Find out if you are a beneficiary of Basic Income in Bogotá

The mayor's office reported that it made an update on the platform so that citizens can check if their household is a beneficiary of Guaranteed Minimum Income (IMG) on the website. The novelty is that it will now be possible to identify the name of the person in the family who received the payment in each of the transfers, as well as the financial institution through which the payments were made.

“With this update, we want poor and vulnerable households in Bogotá to consult whether they are indeed beneficiaries of cash transfers and, at the same time, to have an instrument to monitor the resources withdrawn,” said District Finance Secretary Juan Mauricio Ramírez.

Bogotá's Basic Income Program is a subsidy to support more than 800,000 families in situations of vulnerability. According to the district's figures, eleven transfers were made during 2021, from February to December, representing a sum of 582 billion pesos benefiting 2′627,710 people.

This initiative is part of the 'Bogotá Caregiver' strategy, which aims to help families that were economically affected by the crisis resulting from the covid-19 pandemic.

Likewise, those who want to benefit must meet the following requirements: be classified in Sisbén IV, in groups A, B or C1-C5, and have an active account with authorized financial operators.

The district administration clarified that if, in compliance with the requirements, the household does not yet receive the cash transfer, it is because the amount is already covered by other programs of the Nation and/or District or because it presents a new identification data.

In order for them to carry out the procedure, they must consult the Basic Income web portal, it is necessary to have the identity document at hand, since the system asks for its date of issue, which must be written without special characters (/) between the figures corresponding to year, month and day.

After the procedure is validated, the system will indicate the name of the person in the household who receives the monetary transfer, as well as the cycle, month and year in which the household received the payment and the financial institution through which the transfer was made. It should be remembered that this subsidy is given only to one member of the family, preferably the head of the household, who must be banked. These aids are not retroactive, that is, they are not accumulated and are made in monthly cycles.

“This update is very important because, with the web consultation, the household can find out if it is a beneficiary and who received the payment, which prevents people from the same family from filing requests to know this information and wasting time in this process,” said the Undersecretary for Information and Strategic Studies of the Secretariat Planning District, Antonio Avendaño.

It should be noted that, in order for the money transfer to be reflected in the account holder's account each month, the beneficiary needs to download one of the applications (PPPs) that correspond to the financial institutions with which the Ministry of Finance has an agreement: Daviplata, Nequi, Sahorro a la Mano or Movii. The payment is understood as paid and owned by the beneficiary once it is registered in the APP.

In case the beneficiary has concerns about payments or account movements, they can access the help menu of each APP and check their movements or download their statements.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries who do not have any of these accounts and who have a draft made through Efecty or Movii Ventanilla will have a period of 30 calendar days to collect the resources. It should be noted that, in this case, if the resources are not claimed during this time, the draft is canceled and the resources are returned to the District Finance Secretariat (SDH) to be invested in future payments.

