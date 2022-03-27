Fernando Belaunzarán thrashed AMLO because of Úrsula Patricia's scandal: “One more of the president's family”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is once again being criticized by another alleged member of his family for his alleged involvement in acts of corruption.

Since an audio that allegedly listens to Úrsula Patricia Salazar Mojica, coordinator of the parliamentary group of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) of the state of Tamaulipas, asking one of its suppliers to inflate the collection of tariffs.

“I want to know how much you can give me in cash, because I want to get the 50 with all my suppliers (...) Instead of the quote you gave me, if it was 98 maybe I would raise it to a hundred and something, if I explain myself”, you can hear it in the leaked audio.

These caused indignation and disapproval of the legislator's actions, which if it were true, would be engaging in acts of corruption.

In this regard, Salazar Mojica ignored the audios and assured that his hands were clean. However, the scandal affected the first president even more, since it is his supposed niece.

An audio of the deputy in Tamaulipas was leaked (Photo: Twitter/ @Ursula_PSM)

For this reason, the member of the National Action Party (PAN), Fernando Belaunzarán, shared on his social networks a comment in which he spoke about the “moches” allegedly requested by Morena's coordinator in Tamaulipas.

In it, he mentioned that another alleged member of the family was involved in corruption disputes.

“The coordinator of Morena and niece of @lopezobrador_, deputy @Ursula_PSM, asks moches from suppliers of the Tamaulipas Congress. One more of the president's family involved in corruption scandals,” Belaunzarán wrote.

Likewise, he later commented that such behavior was understandable if one took into account that the Andrés Manuel government has granted several direct allocations rather than through public tenders.

These kinds of events have served to contrast reality with the speech held by the president: the elimination of corruption in his government, since this is compounded by the accusations of abuses of power by the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, and of alleged corruption by the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez, the most popular in recent dates.

But these are not the only ones, because, as Belaunzarán said, members of their family have also been involved in corruption scandals or possible conflicts of interest.

(Photo: Litoral Laboratories/Facebook @Pío López Obrador /MOISÉS PABLO /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Perhaps the best-known case was that of his brother Pío López Obrador, who was caught on video receiving, allegedly, about one million pesos in cash from David León, political operator of Chiapas governor Manuel Velasco, to finance Morena in 2015.

The wife of Pío López Obrador was also targeted for not declaring her income earned from agricultural and forestry activities. However, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) dismissed all the allegations and assured that “there was no financial activity” on the part of either of them.

Likewise, his cousin Felipa Guadalupe Obrador Olán was mentioned, who received a contract from Pemex Transformación Industrial, through his company Litoral Laboratorios Industriales, according to a report by Latinus.

Finally, and perhaps the most famous, are those related to their children: Andrés Manuel López Beltrán and José Ramón López Beltrán.

The first was mentioned that it benefited its brand Rocío Chocolate with the program Sembrando Vida with the cultivation of cocoa in Tabasco, and the second due to the scandal of the Grey House, which belonged to a former official of the Baker Hughes company, which received contracts Pemex millionaires.

