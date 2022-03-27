Carolina Cruz Reflects on Suffering Amid Rumors of Her Alleged Split from Lincoln Palomeque

There have been several months in which there has been rumors about an alleged definitive break in the relationship of Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque, however, this week, the journalist Graciela Torres, recognized by her pseudonym of 'la negra Candela', has been detailing what is allegedly happening with the couple. Not only did they break up, Torres says, but they would already be in the process of separating assets, according to host Ariel Osorio. In recent hours it was highlighted what according to the followers of the presenter and the actor would be a message of regret from la caleña about the termination of their relationship.

“The first step to suffering well is to accept that suffering is a normal part of life. We have to accept the reality that is normal for us to suffer. We would like to believe that suffering is an exception to normality, that is, that we do not expect to suffer. So problems take us by surprise and we don't anticipate that suffering, to one degree or another, will be part of our life (...) We would like to believe that suffering is an exception to normality, so we don't expect to suffer. So problems take us by surprise and we don't anticipate that suffering, to one degree or another, will be part of our lives,” Cruz wrote on his social networks.

It is noteworthy that rumors have been fueled by the strangeness generated by her followers not seeing them as together as before, in fact, the model went alone to the marriage of chef Juan Diego Vanegas and freediver Sofía Gomez.

“It's normal to fall, what's not normal is for you to stay stranded. Don't give up the things you want and move from the point where life put you, to where you want to be. If you were wrong, suffered or fell, you can go back and dream again. Lay eggs on it, the path is not going to be perfect, but it is about knowing that you are on the right track. Do it as you can and with all that you are,” Cruz added to her Instagram stories.

According to what was initially assured by the former host of the late gossip show 'El Lavadero', the couple's divorce is already a fact. “For months there has been speculation that this relationship was wrong, limping and that they had separated; while Carolina was fighting all that alone and the illness of her son Salvador, justifying Lincoln and saying that his absence was a matter of work and that he was busy; but the truth is that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow they are going to make their separation official by means of a communiqué signed by the two,” said the communicator.

“We know that they are not going to give any further explanation, they simply communicate that the cycle as a couple is over and they will continue to be the parents of their children, but on a personal and sentimental level each one will follow their path. Carolina, go ahead, until now you've been a berraca. Life doesn't end, life goes on!” , concluded the 'black candela'.

On the other hand, the host Ariel Osorio, of the program 'I know everything' on Channel One, stressed that the couple had tried to keep their relationship alive, however, they had not succeeded. Their relationship as a couple no longer works, he stressed, however, they remain stable because of their two children, Salvador and Matías

“Although at one point along the way they have decided to try, it didn't work out in the end, concluding that everyone should go on with their life, providing the best for each of their children. Final, final, unfortunately, one of the most beloved couples (...) As we were told, the distribution of property is in the hands of lawyers so that each one gets their share and continue their separate path,” said the host of the show show.

Carolina has already come out to deny the alleged breakdown of her stable relationship, in fact, she said she had moved away from Lincoln because he was out of town recording new productions. “I'm not separated because I haven't married (...) Lincoln is recording, the two joined him (productions) so if he is not on one side, he is on the other (...) he comes, changes his suitcase and comes back and goes”, he commented on a live broadcast with Yaneth Waldman.





