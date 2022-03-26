Voca 7: Sheinbaum assured that CDMX government will support a young man allegedly sexually assaulted

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that her administration will provide support to the young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted in the inside the vicinity of the Voca 7 of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) on 22 March.

Although the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) recently indicated that an investigation kit had been opened after a relative of the student came to report the tragic event, the capital's president asked that they approach the authorities.

“Let them approach the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, I am sure that the prosecutor with her sensitivity, with her gender vision, with her feminism will attend to them and there is an integrity of care in which they can approach all students and all young women,” commented the Head of Government of the country's capital.

Sheinbaum Pardo also endorsed his support to all those young women who have suffered any type of sexual assault or abuse.

It was on March 22 that the alleged rape of an IPN student was announced (Photo: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“If there has been an abuse, you always have to be on the side of the victim, because regardless of what you ingested, there was sexual abuse and there all the support for young girls who, regardless of whether they drank or ingested anything, abuse is abuse and, there, you always have to be on the side of the victims and you have to have justice,” said Claudia Sheinbaum.

However, the Head of Government said that she would keep abreast of the investigation process and also on the possible seizure of the educational institution's facilities. In addition, students demonstrated before the General Directorate of the Institute on the afternoon of Friday, March 25; among their requests was the installation of a dialogue table in which the director of the IPN, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, was present.

After finding the doors of Zacatenco with chains and padlocks, the young people forced their way in and placed a clothesline with complaints about sexual harassment in the different IPN campuses.

Through a press release shared on its social networks on March 23, the Institute stated that after interviewing the persons involved, it was determined that “the alleged crime did not exist”. However, he reiterated his commitment to continue to apply procedures to ensure that equal and inclusive spaces are available to the polytechnic community.

The IPN statement following the alleged sexual assault of a minor inside one of its schools (Photo: Twitter)

On the same day, the Prosecutor's Office stated that the student stated that she was not the victim of any crime and did not want psychological intervention.

According to preliminary reports, the young woman was located in bathrooms of the institution located in the Iztapalapa mayor's office, supposedly under the influence of alcoholic beverages and suffering from pain in her belly, so her mother came to report on March 22. The Prosecutor's Office also stated that the alleged victim decided not to have psychological intervention.

The CDMX Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation folder after a relative of the young woman filed the complaint (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“The inquiry was filed with the Prosecutor for Investigation of Sexual Crimes, however, since the person under investigation is a minor, it will be referred to the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Criminal Justice for Adolescents. It should be noted that both prosecutors are attached to the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Victim Care,” said the Office of the Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, agents continue with medical and chemical investigations, including staff from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services. For its part, the Investigative Police went to the scene.

