Schedule yourself! This Saturday Bogotá holds a day of free vaccination against human papillomavirus

On the occasion of the commemoration of the World Day for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer, the Ministry of Health of Bogotá announced that, together with the Colombian League Against Cancer, they will hold a day of free vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) this Saturday.

According to the entity, the biologic prevents cervical cancer, so they called on girls between the ages of 9 and 17 to go to the 11 points that have been set up in Bogotá for free HPV vaccination.

For his part, the Secretary of Health of Bogotá, Alejandro Gómez, invited the men to also come to the vaccination points to be immunized against the disease. “Today's day includes free vaccine for women, but I invite all families so that men can also apply it,” the official wrote through his Twitter account.

Secretary Gómez then explained that, although in the “case of men, unfortunately, it is not free because the national vaccination plan has not included it for them, but it is advisable (that they apply it)”.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine against Human Papillomavirus will be able to do so at the following 11 points enabled, between 8:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon of this Saturday:

North of Bogota:

- Colombian League Against Cancer- race 12 A # 77-34 (near Unilago).

- Galerias shopping center.

- Plaza Imperial shopping center.

- Bulevar Niza shopping center.

- Tibabuyes Coliseum.

Central East of Bogota:

- Centro Mayor shopping center.

- Mallplaza shopping center.

South of Bogota:

- Altavista shopping center.

South West of Bogotá:

- Paseo Villa del Río shopping center.

- Gran Plaza Bosa shopping center.

- Cayetano Coliseum.

After announcing the HPV vaccination day in Bogotá, the Secretary of Health also announced that they would extend a request to the Ministry of Health so that men can also receive the immunizer against Human Papillomavirus free of charge.

“In prevention as in contraception, the responsibilities are theirs and they, equally. This is also an equitable distribution of care,” Gómez said.

Archive image. During 2021, cases of cervical cancer increased in Bogotá. Photo: ANDINA

Regarding the figures for cervical cancer in Bogotá, the Ministry of Health announced that, during the past year, the incidence of cervical cancer in the city increased by 61.2% compared to 2020, from 1,223 cases to 1,971 in 2021.

According to the entity, the localities that reported the most cases of cervical cancer during the previous year were: Suba, with 203; Kennedy, with 186; Engativa, with 140, and Bosa, with 111.

Given the figures, the entity reiterated its call to the general public to prevent HPV by immunizing against the disease, and also to carry out the respective DNA/HPV tests to detect, treat and cure cervical cancer early.





