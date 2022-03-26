Electronic music at the FEP: this is how the party continues for the most 'ravers'

The Stereo Picnic Festival (FEP) is taking place these days at the Briceño 18 Golf Course, in Bogotá. Until March 27, residents of the Colombian capital, both domestic and foreign, will enjoy the Comeback of “A Different World”, where more than 60 artists will be deploying their talent on different stages.

But there is one of these spaces that catches the attention of all attendees, the Dome behind closed doors that flashes lights to the outside and above all a powerful electronic beat that attracts even the most inexperienced in the genre.

These sounds have won the FEP stages since 2019, with presentations by legendary and unforgettable artists such as Justice, Disclosure or Underworld. This year it will host Dj Harvey, Martin Garrix, Ela Minus, Julio Victoria Ensamble, among others.

“The Dome is the fifth stage and the most particular among the others because its infrastructure, its content is. It is an electronic party that does not stop from 2 in the afternoon until 5 in the morning, so for the most partiers they can stay there for up to twelve hours of partying. There are people who don't live the festival beyond the Dome,” said Miguel Santacoloma, chief of the FEP dam.

The Electronic Music Dome at Estéreo Picnic. Infobae.

Likewise, he said that “the experience seeks to emulate those spaces that exist in other festivals around the world, such as Coachella, Glastonbury, where those spaces of continuous party are because we know that there are ravers who don't want to stop dancing and that's what the Budwiser Dome is for.”

And the fact is that electronic music has played a leading role in the festival since its inception, proof of this is that one of the most important artists of the genre will be performing this Saturday; it is Caribou or Daniel Victor Snaith (his real name), a Canadian musician who arrives with a live-produced sound show, where the percussion is protagonist.

“Above all, I like the melody. I don't make super obtuse or abstract music or impossible to listen to. Even so, my favorite pop is the one that carries something subversive. I try the same thing: something that sounds familiar, but suddenly there is an unexpected change that makes you feel things,” explained the author of 'Can't do without you' in an interview with El Mundo.

With Caribou, who will be performing this Saturday, Nina Kraviz will also break out on the stage on Sunday, a Russian DJ who has become one of the most important exponents of electronic music on the international scene. He is characterized by displaying techno sounds in his sessions, but it is well known that he loves to experiment with trance and the most classic manifestations of the genre.

It may interest you: The FEP 2022 has arrived: this is the official schedule of the event

There will also be the legend of the electroclash, The Hacker. Michel Amato is their real name and together with Carolina Hervé (Miss Kittin), they left a legacy in the history of electronic music with anthems from the European scene such as “1982″ or “Frank Sinatra”.

As described by the FEP, his music has been influenced by artists such as Duran Duran and Jeff Mills, who with their “supernatural technique, completely enveloped him in electronics”.

“Electronic music always seeks the avant-garde but also the party, the main characteristic of electronic acts is that they are partygoers, that they are very energetic, in that sense, the hunger to search for this type of content is trying to look for profiles that have a party, so that will be the motto from now on”, he concluded Santacoloma.

These are the artists that will receive the Domo this weekend:

Picnic Stereo 2022

KEEP READING: