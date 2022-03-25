Vinicius says he is “very happy” after scoring his first goal for Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Mar 24 Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid striker, was thrilling this Thursday after scoring his first goal for the Brazilian national team, in a 4-0 victory over Chile in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “Maracana and my family: there was no better place to score my first goal in the national team. I am very happy,” said the former Flamengo player in statements to the Globo network on the lawn of the Rio de Janeiro stadium, his old home. Vinicius said he hopes to “continue helping” Canarinha and make “big matches” with the national team's jersey. “It was the last match in Brazil before the Cup. Very happy that the public is with us. Now we have to continue working to win the title at the end of the year,” he said. Vinicius put 2-0 on the scoreboard in the first-half discount, after a pass by Antony, following a failure of Claudio Bravo, who let Neymar pass and ended up at the feet of the madridista player. It was the 21-year-old striker's first goal in his twelfth match for the absolute. Brazil, already qualified for Qatar 2022 for a few days, beat Chile in the Maracaná and continues to be the undefeated leader of the South American qualifiers, with thirteen wins and three draws. Neymar, Coutinho, both on penalty, and Richarlison completed the rout for the Tite team. CHIEF cms/car