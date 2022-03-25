Video: “Beware of your allegedly”, Elianis Garrido's warning to Nicolás Arrieta

Through his social networks, Nicolás Arrieta has been responsible for denying influencers on different occasions than through the contests they organize through Instagram in which they offer millionaire prizes. The most recent victim of his attacks was Yeferson Cossio, with whom he had a strong dispute after accusing him of being a scammer on behalf of a gambling site he promoted.

However, the man from Bogota shared through his social networks a meme in which he mocks this type of activity that different influencers carry out to increase their followers and increase the users of the different brands they promote, in which he included an image of the presenter Elianis Garrido.

The influencer shared the image on his Instagram account with the photos of other content generators pointing them out of scammers. Taken from Instagram @nicolasarrieta

“Say sharks, hahaha they don't respect hiejup... hahaha”, wrote the youtuber next to the image in which the faces of Yina Calderón, Aida Victoria Merlano, Andrea Valdiri and La Liendra also appear.

In response to the image, Elianis Garrido shared a message on Nicolás Arrieta's Instagram account in which he bluntly pointed out that presumptions, when fraught with insult, also incur a crime and defended his image claiming that she does not carry out any type of sweepstakes on her social networks.

“I don't do contests... I don't buy followers and I don't pay for fake affection. And I have NEVER promised any 'gift' or 'prize' in exchange for nothing on my networks, my content and followers are organic, because of my content and career. I don't sell 'shows', nor do I live 'hunting' controversies with any influencer,” said the host of 'Lo Sé Todo'.

The former protagonist of the novel told the youtuber that, if she has any type of complaint or comment against her, she can be contacted directly as she is fully willing to respond to her through her lawyer, without harming her image with assumptions that are not based on anything legal.

“... Before using my face in a post to generate content and upload statistics and interaction. Hugs and gladly my cell phone is available for you”, concluded the presenter.

Immediately, Nicolás Arrieta replied to the barranquillera comment in which he told him that he did not understand why his photo appeared in the meme and that perhaps his face appeared because of the content he talks about in his program and ended with an ironic phrase in which he pointed out that “I didn't even know it was you, I didn't remember you”.

Elianis Garrido responded to Nicolás Arrieta's post in which he points out that she is also a scammer with social media contests. Taken from Instagram @rechismes

In addition, through a video in her 'InstaStories', the content generator emphasized to Garrido that at no time is she trying to upload her interactions with the publication of a meme and that perhaps she is the one who is unaware of how these images work on social networks.

“I want to make a public apology to Elianis Garrido because she allegedly doesn't understand how a meme works and that I'm becoming famous with a meme that someone posted on my profile,” said the Bogotá.

Finally, the discussion ended with the publication of an image of the presenter with a message in which she assures that unnecessary discussions are not hunted in her profile: “We are working, sharing health, well-being and joy... and enjoying, billing without smoking. Try hard, be brave, so send the word.”

