Table of standings Liga 1 Apertura Tournament Date 8 San Martín vs Binacional results programming

Standings: This Friday, March 25, the pending match was played for the first date of the Apertura Tournament between Binacional and Universidad San Martín. This is how the classification of the Peruvian championship moved.

At the San Marcos University stadium, the Binacional club won 1-0 against San Martín with goal by striker Janio Pósito in the match discounts (90+1).

Binacional added his third straight win in the Apertura Tournament, climbed to second place in the standings and was one point behind Deportivo Municipal leader. For his part, San Martín won three points in the last place in the Liga 1 table and accumulated five defeats in a row.

In the restart of Liga 1 after the last date of the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Binacional will face Sport Boys at Miguel Grau Stadium in Callao for matchday eight. For its part, San Martín will face Sporting Cristal at the Alberto Gallardo stadium.

Alianza Lima plays against Sport Huancayo after completing its break date in Liga 1. The Blue and White aspire to break the bad streak of three straight defeats to Alianza Atlético, Sporting Cristal and Melgar who relegated him to 15th place in the table.

Universitario de Deportes faces ADT de Tarma at the Monumental de Ate stadium. The creams have only scored one point out of nine possible in the last three dates. He lost to Municipal and Binacional, and also tied with Cienciano.

The leader of Liga 1, Municipal is measured against Alianza Atlético as a visitor and puts the lead at stake. Sullana's' Gale 'marches in third place in the table.

LEAGUE 1 APERTURA TOURNAMENT STANDINGS

SCHEDULE FOR DATE 8 OF LIGA 1

Friday, April 1

Sporting Cristal vs San Martin (1:15pm | Alberto Gallardo Stadium)

Ayacucho FC vs UTC (3:30pm | Cumana City Stadium)

Sport Huancayo vs Alianza Lima (7:00pm | IPD Huancayo Stadium)

Saturday, April 2

Sport Boys vs Binacional (11:00am | Miguel Grau del Callao Stadium)

Alianza Atlético vs Municipal (1:15pm | Estadio Melanio Coloma)

Melgar vs Carlos Stein (3:30 p.m. | UNSA Monumental Stadium)

Sunday, April 3rd

Atletico Grau vs Cienciano (3:00pm | Francisco Mendoza Pizarro Stadium)

University vs ADT (3:30 p.m. | Monumental Stadium)

Carlos A. Mannucci vs Cesar Vallejo (6:30 p.m. | Mansiche Stadium)

Rest Cantolao Academy.

Schedule for League 1: Date 8 of the Apertura Tournament (Photo: League 1)

